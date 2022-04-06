Barrier Films Market Size and Demand to Reach USD 42.83 Billion in 2028 Research by Reports and Data.

Reports And Data

Rising demand for food products with a longer shelf life and for consumer products and packaged foods are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global barrier films market size is expected to reach USD 42.83 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The global population is increasing steadily and driving rapid increase in food demand, which in turn resulting in raising concerns regarding food sustainability, and these are some key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Customers’ busy lifestyles are driving up demand for packaged foods, resulting in a rising need for barrier films. Products using barrier films have a longer shelf life and require fewer preservatives. Barrier films can also be used as a printing substrate to improve the visual appeal of the product. In the food and beverage industry, standard packaging types are making the transition to lighter, easier-to-transport packaging. Barrier films help fulfil this demand since they are lighter than rigid packaging and reduce the use of glasses and cans, which add weight to the package. Increasing growth of large retail chains has been supporting barrier film market growth. Because of the increased focus on cost reductions and shelf-life extensions, retail chains are raising demand for packaged food, electronic devices, and pharmaceutical products, and firms are rapidly using barrier films. However, susceptibility to degradation and concerns regarding recycling of multilayer films are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2144

Key Companies in the market include: Amcor Plc, Raven Industries, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi plc, Winpak Ltd., and Cosmo Films Limited

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyethylene (PE) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Polyethylene is used in boxes, trays, dairy and soft drink bottles, food packaging coverings, jerry cans, drums, and industrial bulk containers.

Oxygen & other gas resistance segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Films are shielded from oxygen and other gases to prevent oxidation. Oxidation is responsible for the degradation of substrates and products. Food items deteriorate, producing an undesirable flavor and odor, and this is boosting demand for barrier films with oxygen and other gas resistance properties.

Food & beverage segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to rising demand for barrier films in food and beverage industries for packaging. Barrier film technologies protect food against deterioration by reducing and preventing oxygen and water vapor penetration.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rising demand for barrier films to protect electrical parts among electronics manufacturing companies in China, India, Japan, and South Korea is expected to drive market growth.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2144

Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Low Barrier

Medium Barrier

High Barrier

Ultra-High Barrier

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Food & Beverage Packaging

Agriculture

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Material Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) / Biaxially-oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BoPET)

Polyamide

Organic Coatings (PVOH, EVOH, PVDC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Inorganic Oxide Coatings (Silicon Oxide, Aluminum Oxide, Silicon Nitride Coatings)

Others (PS, PC, PTFE, PEN, PVC, BOPP, EVA)

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2144

The COVID-19 impact:

The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for green coating is expected to rise in the coming years.

Key questions covered in the global Barrier Films market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Barrier Films market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Barrier Films market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between Forecast Period?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Barrier Films market?

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/barrier-films-market

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan that we offer as per client requirement. Our team will ensure that the report is well suited as per your requirement.

Read More Research Reports:

Molybdenum Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/molybdenum-market

HFC Refrigerant Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hfc-refrigerant-market

Glutamine (Gln) Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glutamine-gln-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.