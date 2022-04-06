Multipoint Group announces a 71% revenue growth in Q1-2022 as well as expansion into Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria.
Multipoint Group a Regional VAD focusing on Cyber Security Solution, appointed Ovidiu Creangă as regional Sales Manager for Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria.
We are excited to have Ovidiu on board. His positive attitude, partner mind-set and success track record will enable MultiPoint to be an asset and resource to our partners in the region.”ATHENS, GREECE, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group reveals it has expanded into the European region and is pleased to announce that Ovidiu Creangă has been appointed as Regional Sales Manager for Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria, responsible for distributing Cyber security and internet technology solutions. Ovidiu has been working with resellers, integrators, channel partners and has a successful track record of business development for over 20 years, Ovidiu will continue to grow the company based on his extensive experience.
“We are excited to have Ovidiu on board. His positive attitude, partner mind-set and success track record will enable MultiPoint to be an asset and resource to our partners in the region.
Cyber security is now part of every aspect of any organization. MultiPoint supports our partners to provide to their customers the optimal solutions for Cyber Threat Intelligence, to protect their identities, accesses, network perimeter, IT/IoT/OT Infrastructure, endpoints, and data from external, insider threats and user misuse.
Ovidiu has supported many projects for organizations and enterprises and will be a key part of MultiPoint’s growth in Europe.” - says Sales Director Europe, Nikos Christakis.
“The MultiPoint team has agreed to welcome me with the confidence of this regional role, critical in delivering Cyber security and Internet technology solutions for the channel between Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova with reliable, supported solutions from world-leading hardware and software vendors" -says Ovidiu Creangă.
Earlier this year, Multipoint Group opened an office at Dubai World Trade Center to facilitate access to the Middle East and Africa. Multipoint Group already covers Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Israel, Poland, and the Baltics.
