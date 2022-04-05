57 New Officers Graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy

HELENA – Fifty-seven new officers who will serve in 40 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA), which is part of the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Attorney General Knudsen addressed the class and was in attendance to congratulate the new officers as they received their awards and diplomas.

“I’m very proud of today’s graduates who have answered the call to protect Montana citizens,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “As illicit drugs and crime are on the rise, I know the road ahead won’t be easy, but it will be fulfilling. We know they have our backs, and they know we have their backs. Thanks to Montana’s law enforcement officers, Montana is a great place to visit and to call home. ”

The number of homicides, rapes, robberies, and violent assaults in Montana has increased 91 percent from 2013 to 2020, according to the Montana Board of Crime Control.

The full list of the graduates is available here. A webcast is available here.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen addresses Law Enforcement Officer Basic Class 177.

Attorney General Knudsen presents a new officer with her diploma.