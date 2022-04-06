LNG Carrier Containment Market: Global Trends, Top Players Updates, Future Plans, Industry Impact and Forecast till 2027
The global LNG carrier containment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2027).
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. ”NOIDA, INDIA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the global LNG carrier containment market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the LNG carrier containment market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global LNG carrier containment market at regional and country levels. The global LNG carrier containment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4 % during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Market Overview
The LNG containment is defined as a tank ship, specially designed for the transportation of LNG. The construction and design of the tankship may differ corresponding to the physical and chemical properties of a gas, as per the requirement. Generally, LNG carrier containment has the capability of holding four to six tanks.
Increasing marine pollution around the globe has led to the introduction of several stringent marine pollution regulations, which in turn are expected to positively impact the LNG carrier market over the forecast period. However, LNG carriers have high installation costs as well as high operating costs, which restrains the growth of the LNG carrier market. Moreover, depressed crude oil prices have caused many Explorations and Production (E&P) companies to constraint their budgets, which is thereby restraining the growth of the global LNG carrier market.
COVID-19 Impact
The coronavirus pandemic was declared a public health emergency worldwide by World Health Organization (WHO). Government across nations implemented lockdown and ban on traveling, the shutdown of manufacturing industries, commercial activities this had severely disrupted the supply chain.
Maritime transport underpins global supply chain linkages and economic interdependency with shipping and ports estimated to handle over 80 percent of global merchandise trade by volume and more than 70 percent by value. As a result, when disruptive factors such as pandemics occur, the sector works as a transmission channel that sends shockwaves across supply chains and regions. Disrupted transport networks and supply chains can significantly undermine world trade and economic activity.
Global LNG carrier containment market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Containment Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Moss
• Membrane
Based on containment type, the LNG carrier containment market is segmented up to moss type and membrane type. The membrane-type segment catered to significant demand in the LNG carrier containment market. It is mainly due to its superior capacity to bear the large pressure of LNG and its compact shape that enables it to carry large LNG volumes as compared to moss membranes.
By Storage Capacity the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Under 120,000 cubic m
• 120,000 – 160,000 cubic m
• Above 160,000 cubic m
Based on storage capacity, the LNG carrier containment market is segmented into under 120,000 cubic m, 120,000 – 160,000 cubic m, and above 160,000 cubic m. The above 160,000 cubic m segment holds a considerable market share in the LNG carrier containment market. This is due to the growing LNG demand from emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Global LNG carrier containment Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Rest of World
Based on the estimation, Asia Pacific holds the extensive market share due to rapid industrialization rising demand for large LNG volumes from industrialized economies of China, South Korea, and Japan, which are also the key markets for LNG on the global landscape.
The major players targeting the market include:
• STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.
• Samsung Heavy Industries
• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.
• GasLog Ltd.
• Dynagas Ltd.
• Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)
• China State Shipbuilding Corporation
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating globally. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the global LNG carrier containment market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the global LNG carrier containment market?
• Which factors are influencing the global LNG carrier containment market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the global LNG carrier containment market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the global LNG carrier containment market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the global LNG carrier containment market?
• What will be the market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?
