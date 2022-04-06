Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Trends – Increasing demand for dietary supplements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nutraceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 277.46 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity. Nutraceutical ingredients provide protection against chronic diseases, improve health, increases life expectancy, delay the aging process, and support the structure or function of the body. These are the factors that are supporting the growth of nutraceutical ingredients market. Potential safety, nutritional, and therapeutics effects of nutraceuticals have been driving its demand. The antioxidant activity of nutraceutical ingredients has resulted in it being considered a good source of health promotion, especially for the prevention of life-threatening diseases, such as gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, and infection. The shift in healthcare from treatment to prevention is supporting growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market among pharma and food companies.

Factors influencing the growth of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Nutraceutical Ingredients industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Nutraceutical Ingredients industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Some Key Highlights in Report

• In April 2020, HSO Health Care GmbH was acquired by Chr Hansen Holding A/S in order to strengthen the probiotics business of Chr Hansen Holding A/S. The acquisition is expected to help Chr Hansen Holding A/S in the expansion of its global microbial platform.

• Dry segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. The formulation process of the dry form of nutraceutical ingredients is much easier compared to liquid form, particularly for manufacturing significant volume, which is boosting the demand for dry form.

• Probiotic segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments by major manufacturers of food & beverage products on research and development activities for the advancement of probiotics and launch of new probiotic products are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market landscape.

The Nutraceutical Ingredients research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Nutraceutical Ingredients report are:

Associated British Foods plc, Arla Foods, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Glanbia plc, Cargill, Inc., and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Emergen Research has segmented global nutraceutical ingredients market on the basis of form, type, application, and region:

• Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Liquid

o Dry

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Proteins and amino acids

o Probiotic

o Prebiotic

o Vitamins

o Minerals

o Carotenoids

o Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

o Omega 3 Fatty Acids

o Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

o Others

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Beverages

o Food

o Animal nutrition

o Personal Care

o Dietary Supplements

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o North America

1. US

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Denmark

7. Ireland

8. BENELUX

9. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Australia

6. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Nutraceutical Ingredients market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

