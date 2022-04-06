Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.3%

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for smart devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/60

The Global Battery Materials Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Battery Materials Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Battery Materials Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Battery Materials Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Battery Materials Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Regional Overview:

The global Battery Materials market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Battery Materials market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/60

Key participants include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company, Johnson Matthey, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Toray, and Dow Chemical, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

By battery type, lead-acid battery, in terms of market size, held the largest market share in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

By material type, metal & metal oxides contributed to the largest battery materials market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. These materials are primarily used in the making of cathode and anode, both of which are required to possess good electrical conductivity, as well as oxidizing or reducing property, respectively.

By application, consumer electronics contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery materials.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-materials-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global battery materials market on the basis of battery type, material type, application, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal & Metal Oxides

Other Chemical Compounds

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Grid Storage

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Global Battery Materials Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Battery Materials market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Battery Materials market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Battery Materials market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Battery Materials industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Insulating Glass Window Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/566849943/insulating-glass-window-market-research-report-on-current-status-scope-size-trend-and-future-growth-prospects-to-2028

Spherical Graphite Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/566696290/spherical-graphite-market-share-size-future-demand-global-research-emerging-trends-region-by-forecast-to-2027

Ammunition Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/565500284/ammunition-market-key-companies-competitive-landscape-and-industry-analysis-research-report-by-2027

3D Printing Metal Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567221345/3d-printing-materials-market-analysis-report-size-share-growth-technology-types-and-forecasts-report-2027

Blue Hydrogen Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567095235/blue-hydrogen-market-worldwide-industry-share-size-key-players-revenue-future-demand-and-forecast-till-2027

Soil Stabilization Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567093789/soil-stabilization-market-worth-34-44-billion-globally-by-2027-at-4-6-cagr-verified-market-research

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.