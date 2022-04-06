Air Purifier Market Size to be Worth USD 18.15 billion Growing at 10.7% CAGR till 2027; Industry Revenue, Statistics.

Emergen Research Logo

Air Purifier Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends –

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Air Purifier Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Air Purifier industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Air Purifier market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Air Purifier market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research. is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Air Purifier market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

On the availability facet, since the imprisonment commenced globally, the air apparatus business was severely hampered. Retail and on-line sales came to a standstill because of the disruption on multiple fronts like logistics, on-line channels, and value chain.

The Global Air Purifier Report is a panoramic study of the overall Air Purifier market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Air Purifier market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Air Purifier market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Air Purifier industry.

Segmental Analysis

The global Air Purifier market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Air Purifier sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Air Purifier market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

Key participants include Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Once lockdown restrictions due to covid-19 are eased, international air apparatus corporations is likely to consume existing inventory to address the hampered production and international trade, inspite of providing chain disruptions. Recovery within the residential sector is anticipated to be slow because of discretionary shopper payment and low pollution levels.

Over the years and still now, air purifiers are thought of a luxury or manner artifact instead of a necessity by the plenty. a brief shift targeted towards business and institutional end-users, significantly hospitals, offices, and government buildings, is anticipated to assist recover the air apparatus business.

HEPA emerged because the largest technology section in 2019 with a market share of 45.1%, due to improved potency of the technology once it involves dust mites, pollens, trappings dirt and different indoor allergens

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Air Purifier Market on the basis of technology, applications and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Air Purifier market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

