Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirty-Five Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 20, 2022, to act on these bills.

CS/CS/HB 1239 – Nursing Homes

HB 539 – Nursing Home Financial Reporting

CS/CS/CS/HB 543 – Uterine Fibroid Research and Education

HB 817 – Emergency Medical Care and Treatment to Minors Without Parental Consent

CS/CS/HB 893 – Child Welfare Placements

CS/CS/HB 963 – Funding for Sheriffs

CS/HB 1209 – Administration of Vaccines

CS/HB 1249 – Treatment of Defendants Adjudicated Incompetent to Stand Trial

CS/HB 1521 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact

HB 1523 – Pub. Rec. and Meetings/Professional Counselors Licensure Compact

CS/CS/HB 1577 – Homeless Youth

CS/CS/HB 921 – Campaign Financing

SB 312 – Telehealth

CS/SB 566 – Mental Health Professional Licensure

SB 704 – Substance Abuse Service Providers

CS/CS/SB 926 – Licensure Examinations for Dental Practitioners

CS/CS/SB 768 – Department of Health

CS/SB 544 – Drug-related Overdose Prevention

CS/SB 632 – Occupational Therapy

SB 534 – Prescription Drugs Used in the Treatment of Schizophrenia for Medicaid Recipients

CS/CS/SB 1374 – Clinical Laboratory Testing

SB 1360 – Governor’s Medal of Freedom

CS/CS/SB 1222 – Acute and Post-acute Hospital Care at Home

CS/CS/SB 988 – In-person Visitation

CS/SB 292 – Newborn Screenings

CS/SB 1844 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse

CS/CS/SB 1262 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse

SB 1712 – Veteran Suicide Prevention Training Pilot Program

CS/SB 1770 – Donor Human Milk Bank Services

SB 7002 – OGSR/Information Relating to Medical Marijuana Held by the Department of Health

SB 7008 – OGSR/Substance Abuse Impaired Persons

SB 7010 – OGSR/Public and Professional Guardians

CS/CS/SB 1950 – Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program

CS/HB 255 – Private Instructional Personnel Providing Applied Behavior Analysis Services

CS/HB 469 – Patient Care in Health Care Facilities

