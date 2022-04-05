Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirty-Five Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 20, 2022, to act on these bills.

  • CS/CS/HB 1239 – Nursing Homes
  • HB 539 – Nursing Home Financial Reporting
  • CS/CS/CS/HB 543 – Uterine Fibroid Research and Education
  • HB 817 – Emergency Medical Care and Treatment to Minors Without Parental Consent
  • CS/CS/HB 893 – Child Welfare Placements
  • CS/CS/HB 963 – Funding for Sheriffs
  • CS/HB 1209 – Administration of Vaccines
  • CS/HB 1249 – Treatment of Defendants Adjudicated Incompetent to Stand Trial 
  • CS/HB 1521 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact 
  • HB 1523 – Pub. Rec. and Meetings/Professional Counselors Licensure Compact
  • CS/CS/HB 1577 – Homeless Youth
  • CS/CS/HB 921 – Campaign Financing
  • SB 312 – Telehealth
  • CS/SB 566 – Mental Health Professional Licensure
  • SB 704 – Substance Abuse Service Providers
  • CS/CS/SB 926 – Licensure Examinations for Dental Practitioners
  • CS/CS/SB 768 – Department of Health
  • CS/SB 544 – Drug-related Overdose Prevention 
  • CS/SB 632 – Occupational Therapy
  • SB 534 – Prescription Drugs Used in the Treatment of Schizophrenia for Medicaid Recipients
  • CS/CS/SB 1374 – Clinical Laboratory Testing
  • SB 1360 – Governor’s Medal of Freedom
  • CS/CS/SB 1222 – Acute and Post-acute Hospital Care at Home
  • CS/CS/SB 988 – In-person Visitation
  • CS/SB 292 – Newborn Screenings
  • CS/SB 1844 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse 
  • CS/CS/SB 1262 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse
  • SB 1712 – Veteran Suicide Prevention Training Pilot Program 
  • CS/SB 1770 – Donor Human Milk Bank Services
  • SB 7002 – OGSR/Information Relating to Medical Marijuana Held by the Department of Health
  • SB 7008 – OGSR/Substance Abuse Impaired Persons
  • SB 7010 – OGSR/Public and Professional Guardians
  • CS/CS/SB 1950 – Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program
  • CS/HB 255 – Private Instructional Personnel Providing Applied Behavior Analysis Services
  • CS/HB 469 – Patient Care in Health Care Facilities  

