Insights on the Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market to 2027 - by Therapy Type, Application, End-user and Region

The increasing prevalence of cancer and rising R&D activities in the cancer immunotherapy field is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 153.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The cancer immunotherapy market is growing at a substantial pace owing to the growing acceptance and inclination of the patients towards the newly invented advanced treatments over the conventional ones. In order to substantialize the severe and chronic diseases like cancer, every year, the cancer research centers invest a handful of the amount in their R&D, which fuels up the market growth by a large margin.

The key factors responsible for driving the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market include the technological advancements in treatment therapies, rise in the incidence of cancer, increasing number of R&D for the treatment of cancer, and improving the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of a wide range of diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, and others. A big market limiting factor is the high price of the slow and long-term procedure, expensive treatment and R&D, and rigorous regulations by the government. Also, product approvals and high cost of treatment are expected to act as a restraining factor on the global market in the near future.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International Ag, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Seattle Genetics Inc, Printegra, Gristone Oncology, Inc, and Pfizer Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The monoclonal antibodies are expected to have the largest market share in 2019. This is attributed to the fact that monoclonal antibodies have the largest class of drugs than other sectors of the cancer immunotherapy.

Hospitals and clinics dominated the cancer immunotherapy market during the forecast period. The majority of hospitals, particularly in the case of cancer immunotherapy, focuses on the treatment of symptomatic conditions. The hospitals and clinics provide cutting-edge treatments that harness a patient's own immune system to fight cancer. These include cancer vaccines, cellular therapies, and other experimental drugs.

The North America cancer immunotherapy market is anticipated to dominate the global market. The major driving factors for the growth of this market are the rise in the adoption rate of immunotherapy over the conventional treatments due to lesser side effects and more survival efficiency and an increase in the rate of cancer affected patients.

The cancer immunotherapy by application includes head and neck cancer as one of the prospects which are expected to fuel the market growth. The major drivers in the market are the increase in the diminishing lifestyle, which includes the use of tobacco, hike in smoking habit, and the upsurge in the incidences of infection caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), especially HPV type 16.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cancer Immunotherapy Market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cell Therapies

Immune System Modulators

Adoptive Cell Transfer

Cytokines

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Head & Neck Cancer

Blood Cancers

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer Specialty Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Cancer Immunotherapy industry

