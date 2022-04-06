Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Size, Growth & Forecast | Leading Players – LivaNova, Medtronic, NeoChord

Emergen Research Logo

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Size – USD 1.82 billion in 2019, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Growth – CAGR of 14.4%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.4%. The latest and updated research report on the Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis.

Rise frequency of mitral valve diseases, increasing pioneering pipeline devices together with rising elderly population with heart condition is positively driving the growth prospects of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (repair and replacement) market in the forecast period.

Mitral Regurgitation (MR) is the greatest widespread valve disorder affecting more than 4 million in total in the United States. Roughly, 250,000 cases of mitral regurgitation are recorded in the United States annually out of which close to 50,000 patients decide to undertake recommended surgery. Transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) is a substitute therapeutic opportunity which has been enhanced considerably to competently treat severe mitral regurgitation in patients who are exposed to high or prohibitive surgical risks.

Top competitors of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories, HLT Medical, Neovasc, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Private Limited, LivaNova, Colibri Heart Valve, Medtronic, NeoChord, MValve Technologies, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Venus Medtech among other companies

A practicable and comparatively safe option in patients with mitral regurgitation is established called percutaneous transcatheter mitral valve replacement. In terms of safety and effectiveness this techniques is proving to be beneficial for those patients with potential risk of mitral value disease. The demand for this technique is enhancing the growth prospects of the global transcatheter mitral valve implantation over the forecast period. However, cases of failed surgeries, costly target surgeries, and rigorous government rules and regulations are likely to hinder the industry growth in forecast period.

Furthermore, the report divides the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mechanical Valves

Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mitral Valve Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Regurgitation

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Mitral Valve Stenosis dominates the market in terms of market share of approximately 44.1% in 2019. However, Mitral Valve Regurgitation segment in the applications outlook registered highest growth rate of approximately 14.1% owing to rise in conditions of mitral regurgitation and due to expansion of potential techniques for successful surgeries

To develop functional (secondary) mitral regurgitation, in March 2019, MitraClip's suggestions to address the secondary MR was expanded and approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This can be administered in patients with structural changes in the heart (such as enlargement due to heart failure)

As mechanical values last long up to approximately 25 years post implant/surgery, mechanical valves segment is anticipated to dominate the industry with a market share of almost, 58.3%

Minneapolis based CardioMech AS, a medical device company is developing a transfemoral, transseptally delivered mitral valve repair technology for which in August 2020, it raised fund worth USD 18.5 million for its first-in-human feasibility trial

North America dominated the market in terms of market revenue in 2019. Factors contributing to the largest market share (39.7%) are increasing success rate of surgeries, high employability of technologically advanced medical heart therapy devices and favourable compensation policies among other encouraging scenarios

Overview of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation industry

