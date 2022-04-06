Talented Albany artist, Lexi Hannah, creates custom works for several New York businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexi Hannah is a full time New York artist based in Albany, NY specializing in murals, paintings, illustration and design. She has recently completed an extra large mural for the Upstate Canine Academy which is owned by renowned dog trainer and popular YouTube personality Tom Davis. She has global experience as an artist working on projects for communities and individuals in countries such as Italy, Ecuador, and Peru.
Hannah’s artworks represent a lighthearted way of being that is based on an appreciation of all the things which connect us. Her body of work has a focus on what she finds joyous, fun and even silly as this is what brings her peace in the most tumultuous times.
Lexi Hannah enjoys an artistic process which is expressive and free which is a contrast to her preparatory underpaintings and origin sketches in which she is more controlled and exact. During the process of painting Hannah finds herself getting lost in her work while maintaining a completely present frame of mind. She considers painting to be a form of meditation due to the usage of mindfulness in her painting process.
Through her many commissioned artworks she finds tremendous inspiration and drive from the creative process of bringing the ideas of other people to the physical world. All of her artworks are united by a shared purpose which is, “To make connections with others via the transference of my deep appreciation for the beauty and freedom of creative expression”.
She has also created murals and other commissioned artworks for many businesses in the past two years alone which include: Albany Barn, Bar Vegan, Capital Repertory Theatre, The Copper Crow, EcoKids, Forts Ferry Elementary School, Grassroot Givers/Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology, Honest Weight Food Co-op, The International School (North Lark), Immersive Van Gogh/Jiggy Puzzles (She painted live for Jiggy Puzzles at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in NYC), Nine Pin Cider, Primo Botanica Chocolate Shop, Red Robin Song Animal, Sanctuary, Savoy Taproom, SUNY Geneseo and Tacos Diablo.
Hannah’s career exploded in 2016 when she was featured by both Instagram and INSIDER. Since then she has been creating customized artwork for homes, businesses and schools. She recently painted live as one of the painters in The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in NYC. As part of this event she painted one of a kind puzzles for Jiggy Puzzles, a company which has been featured in Shark Tank. These puzzles were subsequently auctioned off to benefit mental health organizations. She also has paintings in the March, April, and May 2022 editions of Vanity Fair with her painting “Heart on Lark” being in the A-list artist section.
In the autumn of 2020 Lexi Hannah worked on a mural for the Honest Weight Food Co-op completing the project in January of 2021. The mural required a great deal of hard work and dedication as she painted in the open air throughout the winter months during the Covid pandemic. This required her to be in a mask and warm clothing most of the day as she diligently brought the artwork to life. It took her 30 painting sessions to complete the artwork and satisfactorily realize the vision for the piece. This vision conveys the message of supporting the drive toward social wellness and social justice through inclusion. The artwork states this openly with the words, “All are welcome”.
Hannah is a well studied artist as she has a degree in Art History which she achieved in 2014 from SUNY Geneseo. During her studies she was able to broaden her artistic horizons by studying at the Florence University of the Arts. There she studied opera, studio art and art history. This experience culminated in Hannah painting a mural in Marradi which is a nearby municipality. She was able to paint this mural while at the base of a mountain range.
Lexi Hannah
Lexi Hannah
