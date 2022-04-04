2022-04-04 08:29:51.4 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won in Bloomfield

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player won a $77,777 prize on a “Hot 7s” Scratchers ticket after accidently selecting a different ticket than he had intended. 

“I wasn’t paying attention when I was selecting the ticket,” the player explained. “It was a fluke.”

The player purchased the winning ticket at Food Giant, 108 N. Highway 25 in Bloomfield. He said he’s still processing the win.

“The fact that it happened at all is pretty crazy,” he shared. “It hasn’t sunken in yet.”

Hot 7s” is a $10 Scratchers ticket that started on Feb. 28. The game offers prizes ranging from $10 up to top prizes of $777,777. It currently has over $26 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize and four additional prizes of $77,777.

In FY21, players in Stoddard County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $516,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.  

