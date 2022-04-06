Submit Release
Hofmeister comments on House committee passage of Holocaust education bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 5, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks today after the House Education Committee unanimously voted to approve Senate Bill 1671. The measure would require Holocaust education to be taught to all students in grades 6-12, beginning in the 2022-23 school year. The bill now heads to the full House of Representatives.

“Teaching Oklahoma students about the causes and effects of the Holocaust will have a deeper impact than simply historical knowledge. Studying the Holocaust provides opportunities to explore and inspire with stories of courage, adversity and resilience. I am grateful to the lawmakers who are making this a priority for our students.”

