CONSUMER ALERT: Watch out for charity scams seeking to profit from the crisis in Ukraine

Do your research before donating, report suspicious behavior — scammers may take advantage of influx of donations amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is warning Washingtonians to be on the lookout for scammers targeting donations to aid Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. Ferguson is asking Washingtonians to report suspicious solicitations to his office.

“During this tragic humanitarian crisis, many of us are looking for ways to help,” Ferguson said. “Unfortunately, scammers may prey on Washingtonians’ good will. My office is on the lookout for charity scams. If you see any suspicious or fraudulent solicitations, file a complaint with my office.”

You can protect yourself from scams by doing the following:

Research the charity before giving. Ensure the charity is registered with the Washington Secretary of State at www.sos.wa.gov/charities. If the charity is registered, you can review a summary of its financial records and tax status. You can also check the charity’s rating on Charity Navigator at www.charitynavigator.org or Guidestar Nonprofit Directory at www.guidestar.org. Don’t give in to high-pressure tactics. If is someone is demanding immediate payment or sensitive personal information, it’s likely a scam. Report any suspicious activity to the Attorney General’s Office. If you suspect a charitable solicitation might be a scam, report it to the Attorney General’s Office. To file a complaint about a charity or commercial fundraiser, visit the Attorney General’s website at www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint. If you receive a suspicious robocall asking for a donation, file a robocall complaint at https://www.atg.wa.gov/robocall-and-telemarketing-scams.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brionna Aho, Communications Director, (360) 753-2727; Brionna.aho@atg.wa.gov

General contacts: Click here