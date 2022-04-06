PSD News Release: SHERIFF DIVISION RECOVERS FOUR STOLEN DLNR FIREARMS

HONOLULU – The Sheriff Division, working in collaboration with the Honolulu Police Department, is continuing to pursue all leads in an effort to recover the remaining firearms that were stolen from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife on March 10th. During the past week, Sheriff Deputies recovered 4 weapons that were taken during the burglary including an assault rifle.

