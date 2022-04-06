Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,151 in the last 365 days.

PSD News Release: SHERIFF DIVISION RECOVERS FOUR STOLEN DLNR FIREARMS

HONOLULU – The Sheriff Division, working in collaboration with the Honolulu Police Department, is continuing to pursue all leads in an effort to recover the remaining firearms that were stolen from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife on March 10th.  During the past week, Sheriff Deputies recovered 4 weapons that were taken during the burglary including an assault rifle.

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer

Hawaii Department of Public Safety

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

[email protected]

http://hawaii.gov/psd/

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

You just read:

PSD News Release: SHERIFF DIVISION RECOVERS FOUR STOLEN DLNR FIREARMS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.