DHHL News Release: DHHL to Publish Draft EA for Mā’ili Residential Development

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is readying to publish a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the development of new Residential homestead lots on 40 acres of Hawaiian Home Lands in Mā’ili, Waiʻanae, Oʻahu.

DHHL staff presented the draft EA to the Hawaiian Homes Commission at its March regular meeting. The draft EA is scheduled to be published in The Environmental Notice periodical on April 8, 2022.

As part of the development process, DHHL will host a virtual Beneficiary Consultation meeting on Thursday, April 7, 2022 to discuss the findings of the draft EA with beneficiaries. The Department will also brief the Nānākuli-Māili Neighborhood Board and Waiʻanae Coast Neighborhood Board. Members of the public can provide input during the public comment period that concludes on May 9, 2022.

“The environmental compliance portion of our production pipeline is a major milestone in the development of homestead lots,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “This is our second draft EA of 2022 and our first major development of homesteads on Oʻahu’s Leeward coast in many years. We look forward to continuing conversations with the beneficiary community as this project moves forward.”

The proposed development envisions 200 Residential homestead lots or up to 280 units in a combination of single-family lots and multi-family units on 40 acres bordered by the Māʻili drainage channel, Sea Country residential subdivision, Kamehameha Schools Community Learning Center, and other residential developments.

Current project projections of the Māili development include an engineering design phase that will last through 2024, followed by infrastructure construction and house construction. Future occupancy is anticipated for late 2028, pending funding.

The cost of infrastructure construction is projected to be approximately $55 million and has been included for consideration in the Legislature’s $600 million budget proposal. The Legislature’s proposal envisions funding to develop nearly 3,000 new homestead lots over the next 5 to 8 years, as well as provide funding for mortgage assistance to applicants on the DHHL Waiting List.

To learn more about the Mā’ili Residential Development project and review the draft EA, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/oahu.

