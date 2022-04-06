DOH News Release: DOH vital records offices resume full in-person services

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is resuming full in-person vital records requests on Oʻahu. Throughout the pandemic, DOH processed birth, marriage, divorce, and death certificates received online, by mail, and with limited in-person capacity.

Beginning today, DOH’s Vital Records Office will be open for in-person services Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Appointment scheduling is available online. Preference will be given to those with appointments. Walk-in services will be available as time permits. Individuals are encouraged to begin an application online at https://health.hawaii.gov/vitalrecords.

These changes are for DOH’s vital records office on Oʻahu only.

HOURS: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

KUPUNA HOURS: Tuesday and Thursday 7:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Reserved for kupuna 60 years and older and those with special needs

WHERE: 1250 Punchbowl Street, Room 103

Metered parking is available

