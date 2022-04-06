Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,151 in the last 365 days.

Skagit Valley Farm receives $267,000 penalty for irrigating 348 acres without a water right

OLYMPIA – 

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a $267,000 penalty to Skagit Valley Farm for irrigating 348 acres of vegetable crops in the lower Skagit and Samish watersheds without water rights.

“The violations occurred during a drought and on the heels of a historic heat wave in a watershed where low streamflows threaten endangered salmon species,” said Ria Berns, northwest regional manager for Ecology’s Water Resources Program.

Skagit Valley Farm operates on more than 3,100 acres in Skagit County and other parts of the state. Because of the size of Skagit Valley Farm’s operations, noncompliance presents a significant environmental harm.

“We’re talking about irrigating a significant number of acres in a basin where stream flows are lowest when fish need water the most. Unpermitted irrigation in the Skagit Watershed harms farmers and water users who’ve worked to be in compliance with the law. It also threatens habitat for endangered salmonid species that need minimum streamflows to survive.” Berns said.

Based on the most recently available agricultural statistics, Ecology estimates that the 348 acres of crops irrigated in 2021 without water rights have an annual value of over $1.7 million.

“Our agricultural industry is vital to our state’s economy and we are committed to working with Skagit Valley Farm to identify viable water solutions going forward,” Berns said.

Skagit Valley Farm has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.

You just read:

Skagit Valley Farm receives $267,000 penalty for irrigating 348 acres without a water right

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.