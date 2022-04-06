Thermal Scanners Market Size Projected To Reach USD 6.80 Billion at a CAGR of 7.9%, By 2027

Reports And Data

Thermal Scanners Market Size- USD 3.60 Billion in 2019, CAGR of 7.9%, Rising demand for thermal scanners amidst coronavirus pandemic at airports

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing incorporation in the automotive sector, the elevating emphasis on R&D for developing advanced thermal scanning solutions and the rising demand for thermal scanners in healthcare applications, are boosting the Thermal Scanners market.

The Global Thermal scanners market is forecast to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing government investments in aerospace & defense sector, rising emphasis on research and developments by market players to come up with advanced features, elevated use of this scanner in the automotive industry and increasing emphasis on mass screening at airports for identifying potential COVID-19 positive patients are some of the mentionable factors boosting the growth of the market. The development of new technologies by industry players like the incorporation of AI in thermal cameras is acting as growth opportunities for the market. Various collaborations between industry players and the government, like the collaboration between L3Harris Technologies and the UK Ministry of Defence, is propelling the market growth.

The COVID-19 Impact: One of the immediate and positive impact of the pandemic on the sector has been elevated demand for this scanner from the healthcare and aviation industry. In the healthcare sector, a high demand for the panoramic thermal imaging system can be observed. A large number of nations have emphasized on temperature checks in airports as a measure of controlling the number of infections in the nation. Such initiatives would result in unprecedented growth of the market, which would be observed in the first three quarters of 2020.

Apart from these areas of growth of the sector, the area of application in workplaces also holds major opportunities for the market growth. A large number of sectors like manufacturing, food preparation, agriculture, medical equipment is still operating during the pandemic, due to high demand from end-users. This result in high demand for the scanner from these sectors for application in the workplaces for ascertaining protection of the employees. Major industry players like FLIR have reported exponential growth in sales to industrial customers. They further state that whether its sectors that plays important role in managing the distribution of goods or medical organizations that wants regular screening of employees and care users, there has been a surging demand for this scanner in diverse workplaces due to COVID-19. As an instance, a grocery store chain in Atlanta has not only limited scanning its employees, but it has also been scanning customers, and on identifying the presence of temperature of above 100.4, the shoppers are provided alternative ways of shopping.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In context to Wavelength, the Short-Wave Infrared segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 8.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the Short-Wave Infrared segment is attributed to various advantages associated with it like, availability in compact size and scope of scanning through a glass. The efforts of market players to launch affordable Short-Wave Infrared scanners would also support the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

• In regards to Technology, Uncooled segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to benefits associated with this technology like lower cost as compared to cooled thermal imaging cameras as it does not need cryocoolers, which are very costly devices and have longer service lives results in its growing popularity among end-users.

• In context to End-users, the Aerospace & Defense segment held the largest market share of more than 25.0% in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in elevated demand for this scanner in airports for thermography, which contributes to the market share held by this segment. Increasing investment in the defense sector by the government of different nations also results in increasing demand for infrared thermal scanner in the defense sector for guidance and monitoring.

• In regards to Application, the Thermography segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.2% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in elevated demand for this scanner in airports for thermography, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

• In December 2019, Ametek Land had launched two new short-wavelength radiometric infrared borescope imaging cameras, NIR-B-640 and NIR-B-2K. These new launches have applicability in various industrial furnace process control and monitoring applications that need accuracy in temperature measurement.

• In March 2020, FLIR Systems launched a new high-definition thermal imaging system, FLIR Range HDC MR. This system is effective in detecting illegal activities even in degraded weather conditions with image processing and embedded analytics.

• Key participants include Fluke Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Axis Communications Ab, Opgal, Seek Thermal Inc., Optotherm, Inc., 3M (3M Scott) and Thermoteknix Systems LTD.

• Deals Landscape

• In March 2020, L3Harris Technologies had announced the collaboration with (GA-ASI) General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. With the help of the collaboration these companies have integrated WESCAM MX-20 Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) system on GA-ASI MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) to provide enhanced targeting solution.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Thermal Scanner market on the basis of Wavelength, Technology, Application, End-user, and region:

Wavelength Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Long-Wave Infrared

• Mid-Wave Infrared

• Short-Wave Infrared

Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Uncooled

• Cooled

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Search and Rescue

• Thermography

• Security & Surveillance

• Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare & Lifesciences

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

