Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 15th Street and I Street, Northwest (#31 on today's lock-up list)

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the intersection of 15th Street and I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:35 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, 45 year-old Jamaal Ware, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).