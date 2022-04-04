Court orders retention of judgeship in Valley City
The Supreme Court has issued an order retaining Southeast Judicial District Judgeship No. 2 in Valley City.
Read the Court's order at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/Dockets/20220082
