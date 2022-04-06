Submit Release
Media Advisory: Special Magistrate releases Report; Court of Appeals of Maryland issues supplement to initial scheduling order in state legislative districting cases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 4, 2022

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

 

Media Advisory Special Magistrate releases Report; Court of Appeals of Maryland issues supplement to initial scheduling order in state legislative districting cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Court of Appeals of Maryland issued a scheduling order, In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State, following the Report of Special Magistrate Alan Wilner, issued this afternoon.

Scheduling order notable dates:

  • April 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.:      Deadline to file exceptions to the report
  • April 11, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.:    Deadline to file responses to exceptions
  • April 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.:  Hearing on exceptions filed to the report

The Order, along with other documents, including Special Magistrate Wilner’s Report, for this case can be found on the Court of Appeals web page.

