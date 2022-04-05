NEWS RELEASE: Real Estate Commission to Hold “Condorama VIII” Event

News Releases, PVL Posted on Apr 4, 2022 in Main

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOLD FREE VIRTUAL “CONDORAMA VIII” EDUCATION EVENT

HONOLULU — The Real Estate Commission, together with Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter will hold a free “Condorama VIII” event via webinar, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will feature four speakers recognized in the condominium community for their expertise in the Hawaii condominium law.

The event is open to the public and registration is available online at www.caihawaii.org. For more information, the public may call the Real Estate Branch at 808-586-2644.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

The Rise in Hawaii D & O Liability Claims

Hawaii Civil Rights Complaints: The Most Common Complaints and What AOUO Boards Can Do to Prevent Them

Flood Insurance

Dealing with Difficult Owners During the Pandemic

The Real Estate Commission is one of 25 boards and commissions administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of prelicense schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents, and condominium hotel operators; and certification of prelicense and continuing education courses, and prelicense instructors.

