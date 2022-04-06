Bios World Emerges as an NFT based Metaverse Platform where Technologies Meet the Current Demands of the World

/EIN News/ -- Bios World is here to introduce its respectable client to the world’s first NFT based metaverse platform focused on conserving Biodiversity through blockchain. It establishes the technologies that meet the current needs of the world.

Zurich, Switzerland, April 06, 2022 (NEWSCALL) -- Bios World is a team of brilliant minds that wishes to perform noble deeds, preserving nature in its way. Bios World develops robust use cases, including the NFT marketplace and Farming game, to create awareness of the importance of Biodiversity among the people in the blockchain space.

With the increasing user base of the Bios World platform, the necessity for preserving Biodiversity will be widespread. Deforestation will no longer be encouraged, as the platform is here to put a complete stop. It will lead to the paths for a more sustainable economic recovery and harmonious life on Earth.

Bios World offers numerous facilities as stated below:

Harnessing the power of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT, Bios World is here to take responsibility for the greatest demands of the century. Bios World aims to bring about change in the lives of millions of species and make a significant difference in the environment while allowing people to enjoy an investment with a high potential for appreciation.

Bios World offers an NFT ecosystem, play-to-earn games, and crowdfunding platforms to deliver a whole new level of metaverse experience to the community members. The revenue generated through these platforms in Bios World will be partly donated to preserve Biodiversity. Thus, the team works for a noble cause!

BIOSW Token, the next evolutionary meme token with a cause of crowdfunding for restoring Biodiversity, especially in the Amazonia region.

Bios World values the global recognition of the importance of Biodiversity for sustainable development in recent years, and we intend to conserve it for the betterment of all lives through blockchain technology.

Bios World is the driving force that will change millions of lives worldwide. Potential clients and interested users must visit the website for further information.





