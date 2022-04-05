Microfluidics Market | Increasing Funding in Healthcare System to Drive the Industry Growth - MDC Research

According to the report, the global microfluidics market is estimated to be around US$ 64 Billion by 2030. It is anticipated to grow at a 17.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Microfluidics is a technique that deals with volumes of fluids in Nanoliters or Picoliters. Microfluidic devices operate at a very lower volume and provide results at low cost and less time. Microfluidics Industry enables miniaturization of devices and sample size used in experiment.

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory policies towards Microfluidics Industry are pretty stringent compared to other pharmaceutical processes. Good Manufacturing Process (GMP’s) and Quality Checks (QC’s) are processed and followed throughout so that any potential risks during the potential testing are avoided. Other than GMP and QC are followed strictly all companies adhering to the development and production of Microfluidics also have to provide Information sheets and Certificate of Conformance to be able to deliver appropriate and regulated standard products.

Competitive Landscape

The major industry players use various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, expansions and others to increase their outreach in this market to get at the top of their competition. The prominent players in the Microfluidics Market right now owing to these strategic advances are Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Illumina Inc, among others.





Major Players in the Microfluidics Market

The prominent players in the global microfluidics market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

