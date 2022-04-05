Biosimilars Market is estimated to value over USD 91 Billion by 2030 | MDC Research Study

The global Biosimilars market is estimated to value over USD 91 Billion by 2030. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2022 to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biosimilars market is driven by cost effectiveness of drug due to which there is a increase demand of biosimilar drugs. Moreover, diverse applications of biosimilars for treatment of several chronic ailments, namely cancer and diabetes is anticipated to further contribute significantly to growing demand of this products in the coming years. Furthermore the collaboration are in a strategic manner which result in enhanced productivity and clinical trials. However, availability of affordable generic drugs, and complexity involved in the process of manufacturing are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Biosimilars Market by Type of Manufacturing

On the basis of type of manufacturing, the market can be segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. In terms of market share, the segment of in-house manufacturing accounted for the largest share, as in-house manufacturing reduces costs associated with shipping, delivery and thereby lowering the overall cost of manufacturing.



Biosimilars Market by Diseases

Similarly, in terms of diseases the biosimilars market can be segmented into chronic disease, oncology, autoimmune disease, blood disorders, infectious diseases, growth hormone deficiency and other diseases. The blood disorder segment accounted for the largest share of the market, owing to low cost of biosimilars as compared to biologics, and rising incidence of blood disorders worldwide among others.





Biosimilars Market by Regions



The global biosimilars market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). Europe dominated the market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in the forecast period. Factors such as the patent expiry of launch of new biosimilars, biologic products, rising incidence of chronic disorders, and emergence of new market players are anticipated to drive market growth in this region



Biosimilars Market Prominent Players

The prominent players in the global biosimilars market are Pfizer, Sandoz International, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Celltrion, Samsung Biologics, Stada Arzneimittel AG, and Mylan.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

