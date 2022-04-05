Demand for Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size & Share to Hit USD 2.8 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size & share revenue is predicted to grow to around USD 2.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of around 8.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SunTech Medical, Inc., GE Healthcare, Rossmax International Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Microlife AG, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc, A&D Medical Inc., Kaz Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., and Withings., among others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size & share was valued at around USD 1.5 billion in 2021, and it is predicted to exceed approximately USD 2.8 billion Mark by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.” The study investigates several elements and their consequences for the growth of the blood pressure monitoring devices market.

What is Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices? How big is the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

Market Overview:

Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to monitor the pulse inside the arteries. Blood pressure monitors are essential in the diagnosis, treatment, and tracking of hypertension. Pulse oximeters are quite accurate and assist doctors or specialists in providing appropriate treatment. These devices are extremely precise and assist doctors or clinical professionals in providing excellent treatment to patients. Individuals must have a precise pulse reading to avoid strokes and heart diseases. The pulse is said to be 140/90 mm Hg in younger people, and 150/80 mm Hg in people 65 and older. Hypertension is the cause of high blood pressure.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players SunTech Medical, Inc., GE Healthcare, Rossmax International Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Microlife AG, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc, A&D Medical Inc., Kaz Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., and Withings., among others Key Segment By Product, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Dynamics

The global rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a major driving force for the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. The need for blood pressure monitors is steadily increasing as the senior population grows, as does the danger of lifestyle-related issues due to increased sedentary lifestyles and obesity rates. Furthermore, population trends such as increased life expectancy will fuel the industry in the coming years. Hypertension causes early deaths and therefore should be effectively treated during a period when blood pressure monitoring devices contribute to constantly monitoring patients' blood pressure and informing them of any abnormalities. As a result of the increasing burden of disease, market shares are expanding significantly.

However, variables such as a shortage of qualified specialists in addressing mechanical failure in legitimate applications as a result of certain factors are expected to slow the market growth throughout the projection period. Furthermore, the absence of standardization and the high cost of some devices built with advanced functionality remains a challenge.

Segmentation Analysis

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is segregated on the basis of product, end-user, and region.

By product, the market is divided into ambulatory blood pressure monitors, digital blood pressure monitor, sphygmomanometer, transducers, and instruments & accessories. The sphygmomanometer segment holds most of the market share. The growing benefits of digital sphygmomanometers, such as their precise results and ease of use, are fueling the expansion of the sphygmomanometer segment.

By end-user, the market is segmented into home healthcare, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics. The hospital's segment holds most of the market share. The existence of a large pool of hypertension patients around the world accounts for this rise.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market include -

SunTech Medical Inc.

GE Healthcare

Rossmax International Ltd.

Omron Healthcare

Microlife AG

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc

A&D Medical Inc.

Kaz Inc.

Welch Allyn Inc.

Withings

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the blood pressure monitoring devices market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.8% from 2022 to 2028.

The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market was valued at around US$ 1.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2.8 billion by 2028.

By product, the sphygmomanometer segment had the most market share in 2021. This expansion is attributable to rapid technical breakthroughs and a rush in new product releases around the world.

By end-user, the hospital segment held the largest proportion of the market in 2021. This increase can be attributed to the existence of a huge pool of hypertension sufferers around the world. The home healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for 38.5% of all blood pressure monitoring devices worldwide sales in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market forward?

What are the types of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices?

What are the leading companies in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry?

What segments do the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market sample report and company profiles?

COVID-19 Impact on Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market:

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market has grown significantly in the COVID-19 situation, owing to an increase in occurrences of hypertension in COVID-19 hospitalized patients. As a result of the global outbreak, many people in both developed and poor countries were hospitalized in 2020. These patients need beat-to-beat blood-pressure monitoring, which greatly aids HCPs in observing vital signs regarding the patient in real-time and making therapeutic decisions accordingly. Furthermore, the COVID-19 infection has resulted in a significant workload for health care providers (HCP). As a result, the use of home blood pressure monitoring devices has increased during the COVID-19 epidemic. In the COVID-19 scenario, such factors have boosted the global market.

Regional Dominance:

North America holds the biggest revenue share

The largest share in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is held by North America. Rising investments in the development of precise & effective blood pressure monitors, healthcare infrastructure development, and current projects will drive the North American market. The increasing financing and demand for blood pressure monitors, particularly aneroid gauges, as a result of a rise in the number of hypertensive patients, is propelling the growth of the blood pressure monitoring devices market in this region.

Recent Developments

November 2021: With new product developments, GE aims to improve radiology effectiveness. At RSNA 2021, GE Healthcare will unveil new solutions in a variety of medical imaging modalities, with a common theme: improving the efficiency of radiology departments and imaging centers. A new MRI series and a new CT scanner are being launched.

With new product developments, GE aims to improve radiology effectiveness. At RSNA 2021, GE Healthcare will unveil new solutions in a variety of medical imaging modalities, with a common theme: improving the efficiency of radiology departments and imaging centers. A new MRI series and a new CT scanner are being launched. February 2020: GE Healthcare has introduced a new cybersecurity customer service that combines medical device knowledge, process management capabilities, and artificial intelligence to help hospital organizations combat cyber threats. Skeye, a unique solution, bolsters hospitals' existing resources and capabilities by providing proactive supervision via a remote security operations center (SOC) – supporting them in real-time detection, assessment, and response to cybersecurity threats and events. As more devices become linked, the risk of cyberattack rises, and security breaches can have a significant impact on a company's productivity, revenue, the standard of healthcare, and reputation.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Sphygmomanometer

Transducers

Instruments & Accessories

By End-User

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



