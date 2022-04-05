Global Portable Seizure Monitoring Devices Market Size

Epi USA, Empatica Inc., Medpage Ltd, Hipass Design LLC, American Medical ID, Sleep-Safe, Inspyre, Neurava, Bioserenity, MC10, Brain Sentinel, SeizAlarm, Smart Monitor, among others, are the key players in the portable seizure monitoring devices market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Seizure Monitoring Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 4.4% from 2022 to 2027.



The rising incidence and prevalence of seizures, increased desire for mobile healthcare and wearable, growing preference for constant monitoring, and rise in awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, especially epileptic seizures, are all factors driving market expansion during the forecast period.





Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Portable Seizure Monitoring Devices Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

As per the product type outlook, the wearable watches & bracelets segment is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2022 to 2027.

The android devices segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2022 to 2027 as per the type of connectivity segmentation

The ambulatory surgery centres & clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2022 to 2027 as per the end-user segmentation

The North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) region, will have a dominant share in the Global Portable Seizure Monitoring Devices market from 2022 to 2027

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/portable-seizure-monitoring-devices-market-3766





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Bed Monitors, Video Monitors

Wearable Watches & Bracelets

Mattress Devices

Anti-Suffocation Pillows

Others



Type of Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Android Devices

iOS Devices

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres & Clinics

Neurology Centres

Diagnostic Centres

Home Care Settings



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





