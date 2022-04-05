Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market to Reach US$ 52.1 Bn By 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Top Companies Covered in Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market are ASE Group, Inc., Amkor Technology, Inc., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Powertech Technology, Inc., JCET Group Co. Ltd. among others Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Chipbond Technology Corporation., Global Foundaries Inc., CORWIL Technology Corp., Thinklogical (Belden Inc.), Tripp Lite

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuous developments and implementation of new technologies such as organic-substrate-interposer technology and silicon-via-interconnection technology in the semiconductor assembly & testing services market are creating significant revenue opportunities for players in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.



2022 Market Value US$ 34.5 Bn 2029 Market Value US$ 52.1 Bn CAGR% (2022-2029) 6.1% Share of Top 5 Players 20%

Implementation of semiconductor assembly and testing services in the consumer electronics sector helps manufacturers produce semiconductors, memory chips, and wafers used in consumer electronic products and wireless/mobile handsets in a more efficient manner.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2561

Key Companies Profiled

ASE Group, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

Powertech Technology, Inc.

United Test and Assembly Center Ltd.

JCET Group Co Ltd

ChipMOS Technologies

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Chipbond Technology Corporation.

Global Foundaries Inc.

CORWIL Technology Corp.

Thinklogical (Belden Inc.)

Tripp Lite



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/semiconductor-assembly-and-testing-services-market

The value of the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Takeaways of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Study

Among the application segment, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness a high growth rate, owing to rising demand for audio/video equipment, cameras, calculators, and smart homes (home safety equipment & accessories)





Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market, attributable to rapid growth of packaging of semiconductors, and increasing applications of semiconductor assembly methodologies in this region





Increasing demand for connected devices worldwide including smartphones and tablets having connectivity and multimedia capabilities propels demand for higher packaging technologies and creates growth opportunities for service provider in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.



“Semiconductor assembly and testing service providers can improve revenues by upgrading existing facilities to include superior electrical and thermal performance, and high input and output capabilities,” Says the FMI Analyst

Gains Upheld by Increasing Demand for Improved Connectivity in Consumer Electronics

Higher demand for mobile and connected devices such as tablets and smartphones has bolstered the demand for higher packaging technologies. Also, rising demand for digital video content drives the growth of high performance and mobile consumer electronics products, such as Wi-Fi chipsets and other semiconductor chips.

Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2561

For instance, STATS chipPAC (JCET) develops an expanded Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (eWLCSP), which offers improved testing and a low-cost fan-in wafer-level package for space-controlled mobile devices.

Moreover, the growth of end-use industries such as electronics and semiconductors, automotive, manufacturing, and packaging is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for manufacturers in the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market.

ODMs and OEMS to Prioritize ‘Fab-lite’ Strategy

As semiconductor process technology migrates to larger wafers and smaller feature sizes, cost of building state-of-the-art wafer fabrication factories has risen significantly, reaching several billion dollars. High investment costs for next generation silicon technology and equipment are influencing various semiconductor companies to adopt or maintain a ‘fabless’ or ‘fab-lite’ strategy. The increasing demand for semiconductors are needed for cloud integration and connectivity with including sensors, computing, interactivity and communication devices.

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2561

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Outlook by Category

By Services, Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Demand is segmented as:

Assembly & Packaging Services Copper Wire and Gold Wire Bonding Flip Chip Wafer Level Packaging TSV Others

Testing Services



By Application, Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Outlook is segmented as:

Communications

Computing & Networking

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive Electronics



By Region, Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



TOC Continued…!

More Valuable Insights on Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market

FMI’s report on the semiconductor assembly and testing services market is segmented into three major sections such as services (assembly & packaging services (copper wire & gold wire bonding, flip chip, wafer level packaging, TSV, others), and testing services), applications (communications, computing & networking, consumer electronics, industrial and automotive electronics, and region to help readers understand and lucrative evaluate opportunities in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Solid State Relay Market The global solid state relay market was valued at around US$ 970 Mn in 2021. By 2032, the global sales in the market are estimated to reach US$ 1,680 Mn, registering growth at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Global Session Border Controller demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 709 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to be valued at US$ 1200 Million from 2022 to 2032

Intrusion Detection System Market The Global intrusion detection system market is anticipated to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Power Electronics Market The global power electronics market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 28 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

Global Software Defined Application and Infrastructure Market Global Software Defined Application and Infrastructure Market demand was valued at US$ 28.82 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 35.16 Billion by the end of 2022. From 2022 to 2032

Sensor Data Analytics Market Future Market Insights report analyses that the sensor data analytics market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% for the forecast period.

Connected TVs Market The global connected TVs market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 12.6 Billion in 2022 and US$ 16.2 Billion in 2032

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market The global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market size is expected to reach US$ 10.3 Billion in 2032

Service Resource Planning (SRP) SaaS Solutions Market The service resource planning (SRP) SaaS solutions market is growing at a promising CAGR and is expected to reach US$ 716.52 billion by 2028.

Streaming Analytics Market The global streaming analytics market size was valued to be around US$ 7 Bn in 2021. By 2032, the overall sales in the market are projected to reach US$ 46.2 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs