Data Privacy Software Market Size [2022-2029] to Hit USD 25.85 Billion | Exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 40.8%

Key companies profiled in the Data Privacy Software Market are OneTrust, LLC, AvePoint, Inc. , TrustArc, Inc., Securiti.AI., BigID, Inc., IBM Corporation, Protiviti, Inc., RSA Security LLC, SureCloud and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data privacy software market size hit USD 1.68 billion in 2021. The market value is slated to rise from USD 2.36 billion in 2022 to USD 25.85 billion by 2029 at 40.8% CAGR during 2022-2029. Widespread shift toward remote working culture, evolving data privacy regulations, and growing adoption of IoT devices are among the major factors propelling the market forward, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Data Privacy Software Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

July 2021 – IBM Corporation introduced new data security features to its FlashSystem line of all-flash arrays that help businesses better plan for – and recover swiftly from – ransomware and other intrusions.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 40.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 25.85 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.68 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered By Deployment, By Application, By Organization Size, By Industry Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of IoT Devices to Aid Global Data Privacy Software Market Growth Growing Demand for Cloud-based Software to Fuel the Market Growth





Market Growth Drivers:

Tightening Data Protection Regulations to Augment Market Growth

The data privacy software market growth is influenced by the changing landscape of data security regulations worldwide. Governments across several countries are introducing stricter laws and standards. For instance, the European Union (EU) introduced the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to prevent the misuse of customer data. Similarly, the U.S. government launched the California Consumer Privacy Act in December 2020 to empower the citizens of California with enhanced control over their shared data.

Increasing adoption of IoT devices will also present substantial opportunities for the market growth. McKinsey & Company predicts that there could be more than 43 billion connected devices by 2023. However, while the adoption of IoT and 5G rises, lack of awareness about data privacy software could impact its adoption.





Segments

Deployment, Application, Organization Size, Industry, and Geography are Studied

In terms of deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises.

By application, the market is broken down into risk management, compliance management, reporting & analytics, and others.

Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

According to industry, the market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, government, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

Geographically, the market is split into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.





Global Data Privacy Software Market Segmentation:





By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Application

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Reporting & Analytics

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Led by Presence of Major Market Players

North America is slated to dominate the data privacy software market share through 2029. In 2021, the region generated USD 682.9 million in terms of annual revenue. Growth is attributable to the presence of prominent market players in the region. Strict data protection regulations will strengthen the regional outlook.

The market in Asia Pacific will record remarkable growth during the forecast period, with the introduction of stringent data security norms in China, Japan, India, Singapore, and other nations.

Meanwhile, Europe will record substantial growth led by several initiatives undertaken by respective governments to improve data privacy.





Key Companies in the Global Market are:

OneTrust, LLC (U.S.)

AvePoint, Inc. (U.S.)

TrustArc, Inc. (U.S.)

Securiti.AI. (U.S.)

BigID, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Protiviti, Inc. (U.S.)

RSA Security LLC (U.S.)

SureCloud (U.K.)





