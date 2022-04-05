Surface Protection Films Market to Reach US$ 2.3 Bn By The End Of 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Top Companies Covered in Surface Protection Films Market are Chargeurs S.A, Nitto Denko Corp, Tredegar Corporation, Polifilm GmbH, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, DUNMORE Corporation, Grafix Plastics, Surface Armor LLC, LAMIN-X Protective Films, Pelloplast OY, MacDermid Autotype Ltd, DUTE Industrial Group

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surface protection films market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2030. The market is witnessing a demand upsurge to protect metal & plastic sheets, glass & mirrors, pre-painted surfaces, carpets, and furniture surfaces from vibrations and dust scratches.



Various types of surface protection films, such as transparent, translucent, and coloured/tinted films have been gaining traction over the past couple of years, attributable to the rising preference for protective packaging. Furthermore, the ability to provide chemical, UV, and abrasion resistance to several industrial and non-industrial applications is broadening the adoption of surface protection films.

As such, the global surface protection films market is set to experience decent growth through 2030, crossing a valuation of US$ 2 Bn towards the end of the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4470

List Of Key Players Covered in Surface Protection Films Market are:

Chargeurs S.A

Nitto Denko Corp

Tredegar Corporation

Polifilm GmbH

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

DUNMORE Corporation

Grafix Plastics

Surface Armor LLC

LAMIN-X Protective Films

Pelloplast OY

MacDermid Autotype Ltd

DUTE Industrial Group

“The growth outlook for the market seems promising, owing to excellent conformability, high adhesive strength, and abrasion-resistant attributes of surface protection films. On the other hand, sales are estimated to witness considerable decline in the next two quarters of 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic across continents. Majority of revenue is realized from the construction and electronics industries. Lockdown and restrictions on import & export activities in high potential countries such as China and India have created an adverse impact on these Industries. This will hinder the growth of the surface protection films market in the near term. However, shifting inclination towards the adoption of protective packaging solutions will boost the demand for surface protection films over the coming years.”

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/surface-protection-films-market

Focus of Prominent Manufacturers on Market Consolidation

Leading players in the global surface protection films market are focusing on strengthening their foothold in the landscape by expanding their business footprints. Manufacturers are also enhancing their production capacities through strategic mergers & acquisitions. For instance,

In March 2022, Pregis a North America-based manufacturer, acquired Italian temporary protective films manufacturer Soprad. The company Soprad is a manufacturer and supplier of performance-oriented adhesive protective films for a variety of surfaces, including metal, plastic, glass, and carpets. In July 2021, the company launched cost-effective, temporary surface protection films specifically-designed for a new generation, fingerprint-resistant or speciality-coated products.

In August 2021, Chargeurs S.A. acquired OMMA Srl., one of Italy’s leading manufacturers of application machines for surface protection films.

In June 2021, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG set up a new extrusion coating line. This is expected to increase the output and enable complete omission of solvents.



Key Takeaways from Surface Protection Films Market Study

Glass & mirrors remain key application areas of surface protection films, followed closely by furniture surfaces. These two collectively accounted for nearly 45% revenue share in 2021, primarily attributable to growth of the construction industry.

Polyethylene (PE) remains highly preferred for manufacturing surface protection films, owing to its low cost and exceptional tear-resistant attributes. This polymer material will continue to maintain its positive trend over the decade ahead.

The construction & interiors and electrical & electronics industries would be the immediate end users of surface protection films, capturing around ¾ value share, collectively.

The global surface protection films market is highly competitive. Manufacturers of surface protection films are focusing on providing additional features and employing newer technologies such as self-healing to ensure easy peeling without leaving any residue on the surface. These innovations provide convenience features to end users, and help manufacturers in achieving product differentiation.

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4470

Regional Insights

Growing disposable income, combined with rising popularity in renovating homes, has fueled expenditures in interior design services, these factors driving demand for paint protection films in the U.S.

The China surface protection films market = is expected to be a prominent market during the forecast period. The automotive sector is one of the key contributors to GDP and employment in China.

Surface Protection Films Market By Region:

North America Surface Protection Films Market

Latin America Surface Protection Films Market

Europe Surface Protection Films Market

East Asia Surface Protection Films Market

South Asia & Pacific Surface Protection Films Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Surface Protection Films Market

Detailed Table of Content:

Executive Summary Market Overview Market Analysis FMI Analysis and Recommendations Wheel of Fortune



Market Introduction Market Definition Market Taxonomy



Market Viewpoint Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Surface Protection Films Market PESTLE Analysis for Surface Protection Films Market Co-Relation Analysis for Surface Protection Films Market Parent/Associated Market Overview Macro-Economic Overview Opportunity Analysis



Global Surface Protection Films Market Analysis

Global Surface Protection Films Value Chain Analysis



TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4470

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Industrial Cyber Security Market Sales Surpassing US$ 43.5 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market to reach US$ 771.2 Mn by 2028 | Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2028

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs