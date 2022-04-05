Loyalty Management Market Size [2021-2028] Worth USD 18.22 Billion | Exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4%

Prominent players in the loyalty management market are Antavo Limited, Capillary Technologies, Bond Brand Loyalty, Comarch SA, Epsilon Data Management, LLC, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Target Brands, TIBCO Software, VeriPark and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global loyalty management market size is projected to reach USD 18.22 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period also market size stood at USD 3.65 billion in 2020. The rising Artificial Intelligence (AI) application to develop innovative solutions and the growing investments in customer rewarding solutions by retail, hospitality, BFSI, media & entertainment, and other industries are expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Industry Development:

Key Players Focus on Product Portfolio Expansion to Accumulate Loyalty Management Market Growth

The key players emphasize product portfolio expansion through continuous development. They focus on using advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and others to introduce advanced loyalty management solutions to the market. To strengthen their market positions globally, the key players adopt ingenious growth strategies, including technological advancements, patents, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and others.

February 2020: Bond Brand Loyalty announced the acquisition of dialogue, an Atlanta-based customer marketing company. The company aims to augment its growth in loyalty services and customer relationships through this acquisition.

Bond Brand Loyalty announced the acquisition of dialogue, an Atlanta-based customer marketing company. The company aims to augment its growth in loyalty services and customer relationships through this acquisition. June 2021: Antavo Limited announced the extension of its collaboration with Acxiom and MullenLoew Profero to provide loyalty solutions for its clients. The partnership provides combined solutions, including integration services, loyalty engagement, design concepts, and intelligence.





Market Growth Drivers:

Rising AI Application in Ingenious Solutions to Propel Market Growth



The integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI is helping in the transformation of loyalty management solutions. Retailers can get insights that help enhance the experience, interaction, and overall sales. Moreover, AI can monitor multiple transactions and detect and eliminate fraudulent attacks. Hence, the rising AI application to develop ingenious solutions is anticipated to bolster the global loyalty management market growth.



Key players are introducing personalization features in their loyalty platforms. Personalization features can attract more attention from customers and enhance the customer experience. Customers show more interest in personalized promotions, coupons, and recommendations. Hence, the rising customer interest in personalized solutions is anticipated to create a growth spurt for the market. However, stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the market’s growth.





Segmentation-



On the basis of components, the market is bifurcated into services and software. On the basis of deployment, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of end-use, the market is fragmented into manufacturing, hospitality, retail, transportation, IT & telecommunications, BFSI, media & entertainment, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.





Loyalty Management Market Segmentation:



By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End Use

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation

Retail

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others (Consumer Electronics, Grocery, Etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America









Regional Insights-

Swift Loyalty Program Adoption to Boost Growth in North America



North America is projected to gain the largest portion of the global loyalty management market share due to the swift adoption of loyalty platforms over the past decade. Product discounts, cashback or rebates, free shipping, and free products are some monetary favors that are highly favored by the populace in the region. According to Oracle’s report for 2020, approximately 72% millennials redeemed loyalty programs.



Europe is anticipated to follow North America and acquire the second-highest growth in the global market. The well-established loyalty programs across European countries are ascribable to foster growth in the region. According to Nielsen’s loyalty sentiment survey, approximately 66% of Europeans have registered for more than one loyalty program.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high CAGR in the forthcoming years. The affordable pricing of these loyalty programs is anticipated to boost their adoption and stimulate market growth.



The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are anticipated to gain substantial growth due to the growing adoption of loyalty programs across manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, hospitality, travel, and other end-use industries.





Key Players in the Global Loyalty Management Market are:

Antavo Limited (London, U.K.)

Capillary Technologies (Bangalore, India)

Bond Brand Loyalty (Toronto, Canada)

Comarch SA (Kraków, Poland)

Epsilon Data Management, LLC (Texas, U.S.)

IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Target Brands, Inc. (Minneapolis, U.S.)

TIBCO Software, Inc. (California, U.S.)

VeriPark (London, U.K.)





