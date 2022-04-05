Global Container Security Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $7,107.6 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 23.3% during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028 [240-Pages] | Reveals by Research Dive

The global container security market is expected to experience striking growth during the analysis period owing to the growing number of cyber-attacks globally. Based on deployment type, the cloud sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have wide growth opportunities over the forecast period.

As per our analysts, with the rising number of cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities all across the globe due to the rapid growth of technology, the market is projected to witness progressive growth during the estimated timeframe. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide improved services for container security is expected to bolster the growth of the container security market over the analysis period. However, the lack of funds for the implementation of container security may impede the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the container security market into various segments based on component, deployment type, organization size, end-user, and region.

Component: Product Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The product sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $3,407.7 million over the estimated timeframe. The usage of container security technologies by large organizations to protect information kept on cloud gateways and in-house servers is the factor expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Deployment Mode: Cloud Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The cloud sub-segment is expected to garner $4,270.1 million in revenue during the forecast timeframe. This is mainly because of the increasing adoption of digital solutions by big organizations. Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud container security by top enterprises for a more flexible and secure environment is expected to fortify the growth of the container security market sub-segment over the estimated period.

Organization Size: Large Enterprises Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The large enterprises sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $2,985.5 million during the analysis period. The increasing investment made by large organizations in data security as they have begun exchanging and storing data on cloud platforms is the major factor expected to fuel the growth of the container security market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.

End-User: BFSI Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The BFSI sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $1,334.1 million during the forecast period. The increasing employment of innovative technologies across BFSI organizations to secure sensitive data and provide cloud-based container services is expected to augment the growth of the market over the analysis period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Expansive Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of the container security market is expected to garner $1,936.1 million in revenue and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% throughout the estimated timeframe. This is mainly because of the increasing number of industries in this region. Furthermore, the rising number of technological advancements in this region is projected to drive the regional growth of the market during the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated various other industries, it has had a positive impact on the container security market. To control the transmission of the novel coronavirus, many organizations all across the globe were imposed to adopt the work-from-home policy which had increased the adoption of cloud services to secure data. Furthermore, the employees get benefitted from cloud-based services for sharing and utilizing data from any corner of the world. All these factors have boosted the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the container security market include

McAfee Corporation Sonatype Fidelis Cybersecurity NeuVector Sysdig, Inc. enSilo Tenable, Inc. VMware, Inc. Aqua Security IBM Corporation, and many more.

For instance, in May 2021, IBM Corporation, a leading American multinational technology corporation, has announced its partnership with NeuVector, a renowned Kubernetes-native container security platform that provides complete container security. With this partnership, the companies aimed to provide container security capabilities for IBM Cloud clients through IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects such as product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic developments.

