OPH Region 3 public health emergency coordinator receives National Guard's top civilian honor

Kayla Guerrero, public health emergency response coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Region 3 (South Central Louisiana), was recently recognized by the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) with its Distinguished Civilian Service Award.

At a recent ceremony in Thibodaux, Brig. Gen. Cindy Haygood, assistant adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, commended Guerrero for her work in coordinating the response during the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

“This is the highest award that the Louisiana National Guard can bestow, and it’s for civilians who go above and beyond,” Haywood said.

Guerrero coordinates COVID community testing and vaccination centers in the parishes of Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne. She also continues to coordinate with LANG to restore and maintain vital public health services in the area, especially in communities still struggling to overcome the devastation from Hurricane Ida.

Guerrero’s commendation, signed by LANG Adjutant Gen. Keith Waddell, honored her “passion and commitment to mission success which are in keeping with the finest traditions of public service and reflect great credit upon herself, the medical profession, the Louisiana Department of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard and the state of Louisiana.”

“Many residents in our region depend on public health services, particularly those living in areas devastated by Hurricane Ida,” said Dr. Eric Brooks, medical director and administrator for OPH Region 3. “Kayla continues to work tirelessly to coordinate with our parish partners and the Louisiana National Guard to make sure those services are accessible to anyone who needs them.”

Guerrero has served in her role with the LDH Office of Public Health (OPH) for 20 years. She holds master’s degrees in social work and public health, both from Tulane University.