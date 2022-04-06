More about Final Order of Revocation of Mortgage Loan Originator License issued to Daniel Randolph

Submit Release
Atlanta, Georgia — On March 28, 2022, the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance (“Department”) issued a Final Order of Revocation of Mortgage Loan Originator License to Daniel Randolph (“Mr. Randolph”), NMLS No. 222017.

 

The Order provided as grounds for the revocation that Mr. Randolph failed to demonstrate financial responsibility, character, and general fitness such as to command the confidence of the community and to warrant a determination that he would operate honestly, fairly, and efficiently within the purposes of the Georgia Residential Mortgage Act, O.C.G.A. § 7-1-1000 et seq. O.C.G.A. § 7-1-1004(d)(3).  The Order further provided as grounds for the revocation that Mr. Randolph violated O.C.G.A. § 7-1-1013(11), which prohibits making material misrepresentations to the Department, and O.C.G.A. § 7-1-1004(h).

 

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 7-1-1004(h), an individual who has been convicted of a felony is ineligible for licensure as a mortgage loan originator without a pardon.  Specifically, a mortgage loan originator shall be deemed to have been convicted if he or she has pleaded guilty to, been found guilty of, or entered a first offender or nolo contendere plea to a felony in a domestic, foreign, or military court; provided, however, that any pardon of a conviction shall not be a conviction.

 

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 7-1-1004(d)(1), an individual who has ever had a mortgage loan originator license revoked in any jurisdiction is thereafter ineligible for licensure as a mortgage loan originator.

 

In addition, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 7-1-1004(o)(3), the Department may revoke the license of a mortgage broker or mortgage lender that employs any person whose license has been revoked within five (5) years of the date of hire.

 

Contact:  Rod Carnes Deputy Commissioner for Non-Depository Financial Institutions Phone: (770) 986-1371 E-mail: [email protected]

 

