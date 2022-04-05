Wearable Devices Are Gaining Popularity In The Wireless Healthcare Market, Fueled By Rising Demand For Self-Monitoring As Per The Business Research Company's Wireless Healthcare Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers wireless healthcare market size, wireless healthcare market forecasts, major wireless healthcare companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the wireless healthcare market, wearable healthcare devices are a recent trend in the wireless healthcare market. Wearables are small electronic devices that are placed on the body and can help measure temperature, blood pressure, blood oxygen, breathing rate, sound, GPS location, elevation, physical movement, changes in direction, and the electrical activity of the heart, muscles, brain, and skin. Intelligent wearable sensors promote the transformation of healthcare from a traditional hospital-centered model to a personal portable device-centered model. There is an urgent need for real-time, multi-functional, and personalized monitoring of various biochemical target substances and signals based on intelligent wearable sensors for health monitoring, especially wound healing. Companies such as Proteus, Neurotech, and Philips Healthcare have launched wearable healthcare devices into the market.



The global wireless healthcare market size is expected to grow from $123.0 billion in 2021 to $151.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.31%. The global wireless healthcare market share is expected to grow to $313.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.87%.

The rising demand for remote access to healthcare via mobile phones is a major driver according to the wireless healthcare industry growth analysis. Remote access to healthcare services via mobile phones ensures cost benefits of telehealth as less equipment is required, and it also enhances the benefits of remote patient monitoring (RPM) to reduce the burden on medical professionals. The use of smartphones also enables doctors to view patients' documents and records. For instance, mobile devices have become commonplace in healthcare settings. In fact, research conducted by the American Medical Association in 2021 found that nearly 9 in 10 physicians see an advantage in using digital health tools. Further, healthcare providers are increasing their use of a variety of tools, including mobile devices thus driving the growth of the North America wireless healthcare market.

Major players in the wireless healthcare market are AT & T Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Omron Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Verizon Communications Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Vocera Communications Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Healthcare Solutions Inc., Aerohive Networks Inc., GE Healthcare, Polar Electro, Nihon Kohden, and Siemens A.G.

The global wireless healthcare market is segmented by technology into Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), Wi-Fi, Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN); by component into hardware, software, services; by application into patient specific, provider specific; by end-user into providers, payers, patients/individuals.

The Asia Pacific wireless healthcare market accounted for the largest share globally in 2021. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global wireless healthcare market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global wireless healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

