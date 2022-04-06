Retinal Surgery Devices Market Growth, Revenue, Share, Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Development of technologically advanced retinal surgery devices, rising prevalence of target diseases

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Retinal Surgery Devices market was valued at USD 2,082.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,776.9 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The major factors driving the growth of the retinal surgery devices market during the forecast years are the rising technological advancements and the growing number of applications of surgical devices. Moreover, the ever-increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of eye-related retinal disorders are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global market in the forecast period. The emerging economies worldwide are projected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market further. Low compliance rate and non-adherence to therapeutic approaches that are formulated to reduce vision loss risk in diabetic retinopathy are also expected to shift the focus towards surgical devices, thereby fueling the market growth. Non-compliance with the vision care guidelines by the patients is recognized as a complex health issue. According to research conducted by NCBI, one-third of the diabetic patients were found to be unsuccessful in following the vision care guidelines in the United States. Also, in emerging economies such as China & India, the non-adherence proportion exceeds 60%.

The growing geriatric population possesses greater susceptibility towards developing retinal eye diseases, which further broadens the base for the growth of the retinal surgery devices market. According to the WHO, by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. Presently, about 125 million people are aged 80 years or older. The global retinal surgery devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic conditions, especially diabetic retinopathy. According to the National Diabetes Statistics, one often is suffering from diabetes, which is nearly 9.4% of the total U.S population. Moreover, newly diagnosed diabetes cases of type 1 and type 2 have increased among the youth, and it is further expected to increase. These are some of the major key factors which are responsible for boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost associated with retinal surgery devices, low adoption for these application especially in developing nations, stringent government regulations about the medical devices and strict guidelines, inadequate reimbursement, and high costs for treatment and product designing and development coupled with a requirement for advanced integrated technologies for retinal surgery is one of the major factors that restrict the growth of the market.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss, Topcon Corporation, Synergetics, IRIDEX Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers, Escalon Medicals, Second Sigh Medical Products, and Erbe Elektromedizin

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Retinal Surgery Devices market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Retinal Surgery Devices Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vitrectomy Machines

Vitrectomy Packs

Surgical Instruments

Microscopic Illumination Equipment

Retinal Laser Equipment

Photocoagulation Devices

Photodisruption Devices

SLT

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Detachment

Epiretinal Membrane

Macular Hole

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Clinics

Ambulatory Services

Ophthalmology Centers

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the report.

