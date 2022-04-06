Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 12.21 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increasing marketing strategies such as M&A

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic market was valued at USD 12.21 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 21.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3 %. The study discusses the increased adoption of the diagnosis of respiratory syncytial virus, due to the significant increase in the number of RSV infections, with the increasing demand for molecular diagnostic tests for PoC for the diagnosis of infections. Demand for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic is fueled by increase in demand of minimal to completely invasive testing technique, and increasing approval of RSV kits and diagnostic tests. Unpredicted climate changes as well as polluted climate has increased the incidences of pulmonary diseases such as pneumonia, bronchiolitis etc. These factors are expected to stimulate market demand for infectious disease testing such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic. A wide range of diagnostic tests for Respiratory Syncytial Virus are available, including molecular diagnostic tests, viral culture tests, rapid tests, serological tests and rapid immunological tests. Various players are majorly focused on combining these technologies and rapid immunoassays to develop the best approach to diagnose RSV infections. It is also anticipated that the increasing incidence of pneumonia in children will stimulate the demand for RSV testing.

The most commonly used mechanism for the molecular diagnosis of RSV is the reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and the multiplexed nucleic acid amplification. The RSV market is expected to grow profitably, as home health care is a cost-effective alternative while in hospital. The availability of qualified and skilled home care staff should support the growth of home care in the RSV diagnostic market. To prevent increasing number of RSV infections, organizations such as WHO, CDC, PAHO and the Healthy Newborn Network are working to educate parents about possible disorders and their diagnostic procedures. Suppliers are developing new RSV diagnostic products with greater efficiency. These launches will contribute to business income, which will boost the market. These advanced product launches will make products accessible to end-users and reduce the time needed for diagnosis. However, shortage of specific treatments and lack of awareness is expected to hinder the market growth.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Biomérieux, Becton-Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Roche, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Biocartis, Luminex, Hologic, Fast Track Diagnostics

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Market Segmentation:

Diagnostic Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Kits and Assays

Instruments

Others

Diagnostic Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostic

Monoclonal Antibodies

Flow Cytometry

Diagnostic Imaging

Chromatography

Gel Microdroplets

Others

End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Physician Office

Hospitals

Commercial Laboratories

Nursing Homes

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

