NYSE: AI Investor Alert: May 3rd Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares.



Investors who have losses of over $50,000 from their investment in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 3, 2022. NYSE: AI investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 4, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020 and that the Defendants between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that C3.ai’s partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating, that C3.ai’s was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership, that C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover, that the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Claussen

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.