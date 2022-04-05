Questex’s IECSC Florida 2022 Partners with Caribbean Wellness Education

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, today announces it is partnering with Caribbean Wellness & Education (WE). WE will hold its fourth annual 2022 Wellness Mastermind meeting at the IECSC FL event. IECSC Florida will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center, October 9-10, 2022.



WE has a history of commitment to the Caribbean wellness tourism community and delivers consulting services and business events, in addition to community outreach throughout the islands.

IECSC FL will host over 200 exhibitors of the top brands in the skincare and wellness industry, alongside an educational conference with leaders of the industry addressing the current needs and opportunities of the spa and wellness community.

“We are planning for a fantastic event and are so excited that WE will be joining us,” said Liz Hitchcock, event director for Questex Wellness. “This partnership will enable an enormous opportunity for both the IECSC exhibitors to expand their reach into the Caribbean wellness community, as well as for the WE members to meet exhibitors that represent the best of the best in skincare and wellness, and benefit from the education and live demonstrations they can bring back to their businesses in the Caribbean.”

“Caribbean Wellness Education (WE) continues to grow in membership throughout the Caribbean and Latin American, as stakeholders in the region put the advancement of wellness and sustainability at the forefront of their developing nations. Partnering with IECSC Florida will allow us to spread our wellness tourism message to a robust audience of international wellness, hospitality, and tourism professionals, while diversifying the educational offering for all attendees joining the event,” said WE founder Stephanie Rest.



IECSC Florida takes place October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. IECSC Florida is celebrating its 24th year in Florida. In addition to the Florida event, IECSC also takes place annually in New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Registration for IECSC Florida opens in the Summer of 2022. Sign up here for the IECSC Florida Guest or here for the WE all access pass list to be notified with early bird rates and registration details.

About WE

Caribbean Wellness & Education (WE) is a collaborative of spa & wellness professionals, improving standards in the Caribbean and Latin America through professional development, continuing education, and networking events. WE believe the Caribbean is the “World’s Spa” and work with 32 countries towards the continual advancement of delivering the highest quality wellness tourism product. WE are here to assist you and be the bridge for the region on industry-specific solutions that matter the most.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by America Spa, IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Amanda Butcher

Marketing Manager, Wellness

Questex

abutcher@questex.com