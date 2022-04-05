Enteral Feeding Devices Market Contemplated to Progress at a Substantial CAGR of 6.62% by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, and higher premature births. Also, recent growing awareness of enteral nutrition, the entrance of key players interested in Enteral Feeding methods, an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases will also lead to a surge in the Enteral Feeding Devices market.

DelveInsight's Enteral Feeding Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Enteral Feeding Devices, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market scenario.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Enteral Feeding Devices Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Enteral Feeding Devices Market during the forecasted period.

Key Enteral Feeding Devices companies proactively working in the market include Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amsino International, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Avanos Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CONMED Corporation, CORPAK, Covidien PLC, ALCOR Scientific Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Vygon, Danone, Enteral Access Technologies Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, among others.

among others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market size was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 4.30 Billio n by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach n by 2026. In February 2021, Amsino Medical Group announced the US FDA 510(k) clearance for the Puggle® Enteral Feeding Pump and Set. It is intended to deliver nutrition to both the pediatric and adult feeding tube patient population.

announced the US FDA 510(k) clearance for the It is intended to deliver nutrition to both the pediatric and adult feeding tube patient population. In June 2020, Applied Medical Technology (AMT ) announced that they have expanded the G-JET product offering to include the Traditional G-JET gastric-jejunal enteral feeding tube. By expanding the G-JET portfolio to include an adjustable-length option, AMT is offering both physicians and patients a more comprehensive selection of enteral feeding devices.

) announced that they have expanded the G-JET product offering to include the Traditional G-JET gastric-jejunal enteral feeding tube. By expanding the G-JET portfolio to include an adjustable-length option, AMT is offering both physicians and patients a more comprehensive selection of enteral feeding devices. In 2019, Fresenius Kabi completed the expansion of its plant in Aquiraz, Brazil, and increased the facility’s capacity for parental nutrition production by about 30%. The company has invested ~USD 22.4 million (EUR 20 million) for this expansion.

completed the expansion of its plant in Aquiraz, Brazil, and increased the facility’s capacity for parental nutrition production by about 30%. The company has invested ~USD 22.4 million (EUR 20 million) for this expansion. In September 2021, Enteral Access Technologies received a CE mark for its enteral feeding device DoubleCHEK device which allows the key Enteral Feeding Devices market players to market the product in all EU countries.

Enteral Feeding Devices Overview

Enteral Feeding Devices are used in patients that cannot swallow by mouth or need nutritional supplementation. With the help of this medical device, food can be passed via the gastrointestinal tract. The device is used in patients suffering from chronic conditions such as gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, and others. By using these devices, the patients can consume the required caloric intake and keep their GI tract in a functional state. Enteral Feeding Tubes/Devices include - Nasogastric tube (NGT) that starts in the nose and ends in the stomach and an Orogastric tube (OGT) which starts in the mouth and ends in the stomach. Only a few non-serious side effects of enteral feeding have been observed, which include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea, constipation, and bloating.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Enteral Feeding Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Enteral Feeding Devices market during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the higher premature births, increasing geriatric population, and technological advancements. Furthermore, high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, new product approvals, and increased awareness also propelled the Enteral Feeding Devices market growth in this region. Further, in North America and at the global level the United States represents the largest Enteral Feeding Devices market worldwide supported by developed healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of technologically advanced products owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure.

In addition, the presence of key Enteral Feeding Devices market players in the region, for instance, in June 2020, Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT) announced that they have expanded the G-JET product offering to include the Traditional G-JET gastric-jejunal enteral feeding tube, and their strategic business activities for market expansion is also expected to bolster the Enteral Feeding Devices market in the country.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Dynamics

Owing to certain factors such as the increasing geriatric population, higher premature births, growing awareness of enteral nutrition, the Enteral Feeding Devices market has been on a significant rise. Another reason because of which the Enteral Feeding Devices market is witnessing continuous growth in product demand is the increasing geriatric population base across the globe. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the higher prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the factors likely to boost the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact across the globe. During the pandemic, many patients required home Enteral Feeding Devices for the care of their nutritional requirements, leading to accelerating the growth of the Global Enteral Feeding Devices market.

However, on the contrary, certain factors like the accidental dislodgement of tubes resulting in disabilities that can prove to be fatal and the use of these machines are associated with severe enteral feeding-related complications risks, resulting in additional healthcare costs that may restrict the growth of the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market.

Scope of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes [Enterostomy Feeding Tubes, Oroenteric Feeding Tubes, Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes {Nasogastric Feeding Tubes, Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes, Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes} Others], Enteral Syringes, Gravity Sets, Others

Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes [Enterostomy Feeding Tubes, Oroenteric Feeding Tubes, Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes {Nasogastric Feeding Tubes, Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes, Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes} Others], Enteral Syringes, Gravity Sets, Others Market Segmentation By Age Group : Adults, Pediatrics

: Adults, Pediatrics Market Segmentation By Application : Gastroenterology, Critical Care, Neurology, Oncology, Others

: Gastroenterology, Critical Care, Neurology, Oncology, Others Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), Emergency Centers, Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), Emergency Centers, Others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market size was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, in order to reach USD 4.30 Billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Enteral Feeding Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Enteral Feeding Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Enteral Feeding Devices Market 7 Enteral Feeding Devices Market Layout 8 Enteral Feeding Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Enteral Feeding Devices Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

