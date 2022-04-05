iBullSwap Launches a Unique Crypto Presale for the First in the History of the Crypto Industry

/EIN News/ -- iBullSwap launches the unique crypto presale. Its Buyback Offer is available with assured returns in its final Presale Round. iBull's special buyback offer is limited to the first 150 people from APRIL 1 to April 25.

St. Petersburg, FL, April 05, 2022 (NEWSCALL PR) – The iBull Token ecosystem serves as an innovative tool for promoting equitable distribution of resources. The sale started in January 2022 as a trial and error for what has since become a revolution in the blockchain, offering seamless trading services and bringing the latest and greatest advancements to the crypto space. The website iBull has developed for the presale had a live counter of the amount of $iBull tokens selling in real-time, and the entire team closely monitored the progress with anticipation of how the Bull would be received.

iBull is the only project available in all exchanges without going live! Barely past the presale stage, and the token is already featured across more than 20 swap exchanges. iBull has overgrown across local, national, and international markets thanks to the progressively expanding range of offerings and participants.

BuyBack Offer

The Buyback offer by iBull is a first of its kind, offering users a chance to buy iBull tokens with assured returns. People buy a token from the exchange at $0.003 and sell it back to the platform at $0.006.. They would have doubled the money in 365 days, which is an achievement that not many investors get to enjoy. To some, it takes years, while others may never realize such returns.

The minimum amount a user can invest under the buyback offer is $2500 and a maximum of $10,000. The buyback offer applies to a limited 150 people. The platform will only be buying from this set number of people on a first-come, first-serve basis. The maximum

The token holder benefits from the buyback offer in five ways:

Double the money in 365 days Buyback programs support the growth and price stability of the token value once listed for secondary trading. The token will be more attractive to investors. Buyback increases liquidity as the secondary market demand for trading the asset on exchanges will be higher. Increased liquidity, in turn, results in lower price volatility. Buyback incentivizes long-term growth investors to HODL the token, which further adds to the price stability of the iBull token.

The buyback concept entails users using their cash resources to repurchase some of their tokens or shares from the platform at market price. The repurchased assets are then held in the entity's wallets during the buyback process rather than being destroyed or instantly released back into circulation.

Moreover, IBullSwap provides a platform where users can trade, stake, farm, make referrals and win. These offerings are constantly being developed even as new features are progressively launched. iBullSwap runs on the Binance Smart Chain and offers auto rewards to boost yields for token holders.

The final presale round goes live on April 1 and will be on for two weeks to April 25. The first 150 people who take advantage of the buyback offer stand to gain a lot, including increasing the value of their assets by lowering their supply as income increases.

Interested Crypto enthusiasts can acquire more information about the presale on iBullSwap. Investors can connect with the team on social links: Telegram, and Instagram, or visit their website.





Media Contact

Company Name: Digiblocks

Contact Person: Suryakant

Email: cmo@ibullswap.com

Website: https://ibullswap.finance





Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

Attachment