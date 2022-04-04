Models Xak Puckett and Viktoria Fox Attend Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW), sponsored by Decentraland

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gleaming event was not just a milestone for the world of fashion, but was also an essential concept for the metaverse and everything it is going to become in the near future. Decentraland, the host of the MVFW, is built on the Ethereum blockchain and started as a pixelated 2D grid before evolving into a 3D universe.





WME models Xak Puckett and Viktoria Foxx



Highlights from 2022 Metaverse Fashion Week

The MVFW reportedly had over 60 fashion brands showcasing more than 500 looks. Among other highlights were models from top agencies including IMG, WME, Elite, Next, Storm and Marilyn. Attendance into the Metaverse was optional, however, the casting for Crypto.com required models to come in person.

Among the many prominent brands and stores at the event were Alice + Olivia, Balenciaga, Bulova, Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabanna and Etro.

MVFW was open to all Decentraland users, and was a completely free event where visitors could buy NFTs of the fashion brands using the platform’s official decentralized cryptocurrency MANA. Runway events, and meets with designers were part of the VIP events.





First Models in Metaverse History



Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week was a huge success, considering it received far more industry attention than any digital fashion event before it.

William Morris Endeavor model and crypto entrepreneur Viktoria Fox says “the timing could not have been more perfect. There’s all this hype around the metaverse and NFTs with my generation, so to be part of it is beyond belief."

“It’s just the beginning. The industry needs to take one step at a time because things will continue to improve” says crypto entrepreneur Xak Puckett, who also modeled at the event. He adds “As browsers and computers become more powerful, the quality will improve and more closely resemble the real world the fashion community expects”. The series of fashion-focused events, which ended Sunday, attracted a wide variety of brands in the industry, yet not all notable players participated in the metaverse, including Gucci and Ralph Lauren.

GalaxyNFT@gmail.com