The Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow from USD 49.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 63.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : GreyViews

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Seats market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to upsurge in vehicle production coupled with the demand for premium and luxury vehicles. Automotive Seat is the seat used in automobiles. The seats are designed for supporting thighs, lower & upper back, the buttocks, and head support. The passenger and front driver seats of most vehicles have three main parts: the head-rest, the seat back (squab), and seat base (cushion).

Insights & Findings:

The bucket segment led the Automotive Seats market and valued at USD 28.81 Billion in 2020. This is mainly due to the rising demand for better performance and rising shift towards the use of bucket seats.

The standard segment led the Automotive Seats market and valued at USD 12.13 Billion in 2020. This is mainly due to proliferation of standard four-seat all-purpose cars.

The fabric segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 19.55 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by benefits of the fabric as compared with other materials and availability of wider range of quality in fabric seats.

The aluminum segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 29.16 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by rising use of aluminium automotive manufacturing as the industry is adapting to higher emissions standards.

The armrest segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 16.48 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by rise in customer demand for additional comfort features in vehicles.

The passenger car segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 23.17 Billion in 2020. Growing disposable income, soaring population, and ease of accessibility of funding and credit boosts growth of this segment.

The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 23.86 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is driven by proliferation of fully electric vehicles with rechargeable batteries.

The Construction/Mining Trucks segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 30.84 Billion in 2020. The need for heavy load-lifting boosts demand for construction/mining trucks fueling growth of the segment.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the Automotive Seats market and valued at USD 19.95 Billion in 2020. Growth of the Asia-Pacific Automotive Seats market is mainly driven by rising populations along with the rapid urbanization and increasing demand for vehicles across the countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Key players operating in the global automotive seats market are Adient plc, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Faurecia, GENTHERM, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc., NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd., Tachi-S Co.,ltd., Toyota boshoku corporation, and TS Tech Co.,Ltd. among others. To enhance their market share in the global Automotive Seats market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in October 2021, Magna International, the Canada-based mobility technology company has opened a new manufacturing facility in Aleksinac, Serbia. This has created new revenue streams for the company.

In February 2020, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, one of the leading market players developed seats with comfortable and convenient function "Driver's Easy Return Seat function" for the Toyota's New Model Yaris in Japan.

Global Automotive Seats Market by Seat Type:

Bucket

Bench/Split Bench

Global Automotive Seats Market by Technology:

Standard

Powered

Heated

Heated & Memory

Heated & Ventilated

Heated, Ventilated, and Memory

Heated, Ventilated, Memory, and Massage

Global Automotive Seats Market by Trim Material:

Fabric

Synthteic Leather

Genuine Leather

Global Automotive Seats Market by Material:

Aluminum

Steel

Global Automotive Seats Market by Component:

Armrest

Pneumatic system

Seat belt

Seat frame & structure

Seat headrest

Seat height adjuster

Seat recliner

Seat track

Global Automotive Seats Market by Vehicle:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Global Automotive Seats Market by Electric Vehicle:

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Global Automotive Seats Market by Off-Highway Vehicle:

Construction /Mining Trucks

Agriculture Tractors

Global Automotive Seats Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia





