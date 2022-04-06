Histology and Cytology Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast To 2027

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 12.61 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Histology and Cytology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent analysis of Reports and Data, the global histology and cytology market was valued at USD 12.61 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 34.51 Billion by the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2%. Histology and Cytology procedures are related to the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of human tissues, which includes structure and function, whereas cytology is the study of human cells. Histology and cytology market had experienced a huge growth with regards to healthcare industries as several fatal diseases can be diagnosed through these clinical studies.

Currently, use of molecular techniques is a widely accepted method in histology and cytology as an enabler of morphology for diagnosing and prognosing. Moreover, the study of markers of therapeutic response has been helpful in some types of neoplasms for diagnosing cancer. There are numerous advantages in the use of cytological material to perform molecular studies: ease of obtaining fresh sample, ability to check the quality of the sample immediately after draw and better preservation of DNA and RNA.

The possibility of using genomic and proteomic research in small quantities of sample obtained by fine-needle aspiration (ENA) can minimize invasive procedures and allow the monitoring of cancer, thereby increasing the demand of histology and cytology procedures. PCR, microarrays, proteomic and other sequencing methodologies are now being validated in cytological samples. Proper specimen processing is of utmost importance in maintaining morphology and nucleic acid integrity. The role of the cytopathologist is mandatory in the collection and selection of cells. Histopathology evaluation basically compares diseased or experimentally altered tissues with matching sample from healthy or control counterparts. Therefore, it is very important to rigor-ously standardize every histology process (i.e., specimen sam-pling, trimming, embedding, sectioning, and staining). Cytology allows the identification of malignancy from a small quantity of cells. Cervical Pap smears are the most widely accepted example of this kind of testing and have dramatically reduced the incidence of cervical carcinoma. Cytology provides patients a minimally or non-invasive means of obtaining samples and allows analysis of samples such as exfoliated cells in sputum and urine, and pleural, pericardial, cyst fluids. Fine needle aspiration provides cell samples from small lesions, and under image guidance from inaccessible sites such as the lung, head of pancreas and para-aortic lymph nodes. Specimens are often very small and to obtain maximum utility, the process should be performed by trained technicians and using proper and high-end cytology and histology equipment. Growing awareness about the screening of cancer and technological advancements in the cell and tissue studies are likely to boost the demand during the forecast period. An increasing number of well-equipped clinical laboratories in developing countries and favorable reimbursement for cancer screening and laboratory tests are likely to propel market growth. Advancements in cytology and histology save time for pathologists, making the service more cost-effective. Low cost, high sensitivity, and adequate specificity associated with cytology examination procedure will further bolster the histology and cytology market growth. Efficient testing of samples can result in cost-saving and faster outcomes to patients and increasing awareness of individuals about their health. Stringent regulation is one of the key factors for hampering the growth of histology and cytology market.

The use of histology and cytology in the diagnosis of infectious diseases has been well established. Microscopic identification of a virus or bacteria by its morphological features on staining continues to be the accepted means of diagnostic histology; but recent developments in immunohistochemistry and molecular diagnostics will definitely be more rapid and also specific. However, the routine histological identification of pathogens cannot replace conventional microbiologic culture techniques. The successful characterization of the infectious disease pathology requires the proper characterization of the inflammatory response, knowledge of associated pathogens, use of special histology and cytology-based stains and, in some instances, use of highly specific molecular technologies. If microbiologists, pathologists, clinicians and equipment manufacturers work together, timely and often proper diagnosis of many difficult-to-diagnose diseases can be efficiently executed. Before culturing, all biopsies should be investigated for the presence of pathogen or suggestive features leading to infection. Important information is often missed if careful microscopic visualization of the tissue sample is not carried out, thus, there is an urgent need for effective histology and cytology techniques to diagnose chronic diseases.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Histology and Cytology Market:

Abbott Laboratories; Becton Dickinson and Company; BrandTech Scientific, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Hologic, Inc.; Life Technologies Corporation; Sysmex Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Southwest Precision Instruments, and Trivitron Healthcare

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Histology and Cytology Market Segmentation:

Type of Examination in Histology and Cytology market (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cytology

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other Cancers

Histology

Test Type in Histology and Cytology market (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Microscopy methods

Cytochemistry and histochemistry

Immunohistochemistry and Immunofluorescence

Flow cytometry

Molecular genetic methods

Cytogenic tests

karyotyping

fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH)

Polymerase chain reaction

Others

End-use of Histology and Cytology market (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals/Clinics

Biopharmaceuticals companies

Academia

Other end-users

Global Histology and Cytology Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Histology and Cytology market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Histology and Cytology market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Histology and Cytology market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

