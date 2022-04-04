Tarpaulin Sheets Market Sales to Reach A Value of US$ 12.1 Bn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by Future Market Insights

Agriculture Sector Remains Key Tarpaulin Sheets End User, Accounting for Maximum Sales: Study

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarpaulin sheets have remarkable properties that help in protecting goods and against harsh weather conditions. They have good tensile strength and the durability, which is why Future Market Insights (FMI) has predicted their sales to surge in the coming years.



Tarpaulin Sheets Market Size (2022) US$ 7.9 Bn Projected Market Value (2031) US$ 12.1 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2031) 4.6% CAGR Collective Value Share: 3 Countries (2022E) 39%

Application across industries such as agriculture, building & construction, storage, warehousing & logistics, consumer goods, and others will enable the market to reach a valuation of US$ 12.1 Bn by 2031. Agriculture and the building & construction sectors are likely to account for maximum sales of tarpaulin sheets. Of these, over one-fourth of tarpaulin sales concentrates in the agriculture sector.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5420

Tarpaulin sheets are used in various applications such transporting of the goods and products in the ship where they are majorly used in covering and for the protection of cargo. They also are in the roadway and railway transportation of the goods. In agriculture, tarpaulin sheets provide excellent protection to the crops or produce from the extreme rains and sunlight during the summer which is likely to damage the condition of the crops.

In addition to the protection against harsh temperature, tarpaulin sheets are used as pond liners d to collect and reserve the water. The antifungal and anti-static properties of Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), which is a key material used for making tarpaulin sheets is attributable for their impressive properties.

In the coming years the market will witness increasing focus on the manufacturing of recyclable tarpaulin sheets. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions will give tailwinds to this trend and in turn pave the way for the expansion of the market in the near future. Tarpaulin sheets are serving their usage in various applications which is anticipated to increase the market share for the global tarpaulin sheets market in the near future.

In June 2020, the Presena glacier in Northern Italy was covered with vast tarpaulin sheets to cover over 100,000 sq meters of the giant glacier to protect the glacier from melting due to global warming.

Get Customization on This Report for Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5420

Key Takeaways from Tarpaulin Sheets Market

Tarpaulin sheets sales will rise consistently, enabling the market register a CAGR of 4.7% between 2021 and 2031

Rising demand from building and construction sector will support growth in the U.S., which is forecast to account for over 84% of sales within North America in 2021

Recovery is on card for the U.K. market as demand from agriculture sector continues to rise

Expansion of agriculture sector enable the India market exhibit impressive growth

China will continue dominating APEJ market, thanks to high availability of raw materials



“Ease of handling and the demand for flexible packaging solutions are driving tarpaulin sheets sales. Companies operating in the market are currently emphasizing on sustainable solutions to keep pace with changing trends in the market. There is higher focus on offering greater recyclability, which will contribute towards the growth of the market in the coming years,” says FMI analyst.

Environmental Concerns Regarding Tarpaulin Sheets Might Hamper Growth

Although tarpaulin sheets provide excellent protection to goods and products, it also serves as a cost-effective packaging solution for manufacturers and consumers. However, difficulty in biodegradability is expect to restrict the adoption of the tarpaulin sheets. Tarpaulin sheets require centuries to biodegrade by which they create a huge harm for the environment leading to the marine and land pollution.

Compared to the traditional tarpaulin sheets, the recyclable tarpaulin sheets are expected to reduce the environmental pollution and create higher scope for the expansion of the market in the coming days. The use of traditional tarpaulin sheets are anticipated to adversely affect the demand, especially in the emerging economies such as, Middle East & African countries, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.

Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5420

Who is Winning?

Manufacturers eyeing on the premiumization of the tarpaulin sheets which is expect to boost the global tarpaulin market. They are not only producing the tarpaulin sheets of superior quality but are building excellent brand image to attract consumers with low price sensitivity, strong purchasing power, and high brand loyalty. Also, manufacturers are focusing on the manufacturing of sustainable or eco-friendly tarpaulin sheets to reduce the harsh environmental impact which will in turn provide consumer satisfaction and high profits.

Puyoung Industrial Corporation, Ltd., Fulin Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Msd New Material Co., Ltd., Veer Plastics Private Limited, and among others are the key players in the global tarpaulin sheets market. The Tier 1 players hold 5-10% in the global tarpaulin sheets market while the Tier 3 players hold around 50-60% in the global tarpaulin sheets market.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing This Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5420

Tarapaulin Sheets Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for value and tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa. Key Segments Covered Product Type, Material, Product Weight, Lamination Type End use, and Region Key Companies Profiled • TAN DAI HUNG PLASTIC J.S.CO



• KSA Polymer



• Tu Phuong Tarpaulin Factory



• K-Tarp Vina Co., Ltd.



• Vietnam Hoa Ha Co., Ltd.



• Fulin Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.



• C&H Vina Co., Ltd.



• Puyoung Industrial Corporation, Ltd



• Qingdao Gyoha En-tech Co., Ltd



• Gia Loi Joint Stock Company



• Veer Plastics Private Limited



• Bag Poly International Pvt. Ltd



• Maha Shakti Polycoat Pvt. Ltd



• Tara Trade Link Private Limited



• Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers Ltd.



• Cunningham Covers



• J Clemishaw 1870 Ltd.



• Tarpaulins Direct (UK) Limited



• Rhino UK



• Del Tarpaulins Ltd.



• Telford Tarpaulins



• Polytex S.A



• A & B Canvas Australia



• Darling Downs Tarpaulins



• Marson Industries Pty Ltd



• JK Plastopack Pvt. Ltd.



• Dolphin Impex



• Rainproof Exports Pvt. Ltd



• Zhejiang Msd New Material Co., Ltd.



• Shantou Wanneng Industrial Co., Ltd



• Qingdao SG Global Packaging Co., Ltd Report Coverage Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Commodity Liners Market: The global commodity liners market size is expected to be valued at US$ 4.3 Billion in 2022. It is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 9.0% and reach US$ 7.2 Billion in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Bundling Machine Market: The global bundling machine market size is expected to be valued at US$ 3.7 Billion in 2022 and US$ 6.9 Billion in 2032

Unsupported Single Coated Tape Market: The global unsupported single coated tape market size is expected to showcase growth at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach US$ 9.8 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Cutter-Box Packaging Market: The global cutter-box packaging market size is expected to be valued at US$ 9.3 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Liquid Carton Packaging Market: The liquid carton packaging market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, up from US$ 20.42 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 34.93 Bn by 2032.

Heat Transfer Paper Market: Newly released data from the heat transfer paper market analysis shows that global demand of the overall market is anticipated to register a CAGR of ~5.4% during the forecasted period and reach thousands of metric tonnes by 2031.

Non-Aerosol Overcaps Market: The global non-aerosol overcaps market is expected to rise at a CAGR of ~6.7%, during the forecast period.

Tube Closures Market: The global tube closures market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of ~3.6%, During the Forecast Period.

Drink Carrier Poly Bags Market: The global drink carrier poly bags market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of ~4.1%, During the Forecast Period.

Syringe Labels Market: As per the latest industry survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the demand for syringe labels is expected to witness growth at 10%-11% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tarpaulin-sheets-market