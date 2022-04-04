Aerospace Bearings Market to Grow at 7.8% During 2021-2026

Aerospace Bearings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026 to reach the figure of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2026.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aerospace Bearings Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The lift of Boeing’s B737Max in October 2020,

Gradual opening up of travel restrictions, rebounding aircraft deliveries, and

Airbus’s significantly healed revenue.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aerospace Bearings Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Bearing Type –

Ball Bearing [Angular Contact Ball Bearing and Deep Groove Ball Bearing], Roller Bearing [Tapered Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, and Others], and Plain Bearing),

Material Type - (Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings),

- (Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings), Platform Type - (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAV),

- (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAV), Application Type (Engine & Transmission, Flight Control System, Landing Gear, Airframe, Auxiliary System, EOTS, and Others),

(Engine & Transmission, Flight Control System, Landing Gear, Airframe, Auxiliary System, EOTS, and Others), End-User Type - (OE and Aftermarket), and

- (OE and Aftermarket), and Region - (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Aerospace Bearings Market Insights:

Market by Bearing Type -

The market is segmented as ball bearing, roller bearing, and plain bearing. Ball bearings are further classified as angular contact ball bearing, and deep groove ball bearing. Similarly, roller bearings are further classified as tapered roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings, and others. Ball bearings are expected to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to their extensive usage throughout the airframe and engine assemblies.

Market by Application Type -

The market is segmented as engine & transmission, flight control system, landing gear, airframe, auxiliary system, EOTS, and others. Engine & Transmission is projected to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast period. As engines and airplanes get lighter, faster, and more fuel-efficient, the operating temperature of engines continues to rise, creating a demand for high-temperature-resistant bearings (rated to operate close to 900 or more degrees Fahrenheit continually). EOTS segment is gaining traction in the market given the rising popularity of the electro-optical targeting system (EOTS) in aerial warfare.

Regional Analysis

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years.

The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, and raw material suppliers.

Most of the bearing suppliers have their presence in the region to address the demand from OEMs tirelessly.

On the other side, Asia-Pacific is likely to mark the fastest recovery during the study period, owing to the growing volume of aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for multiple aircraft programs in China; global migration of MRO markets from west to east due to lower cost; and upcoming aircraft programs such C919.

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

AB SKF

JTEKT Corporation

MinebeaMitsumi Group

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

The Timken Company

LYC Bearing Corporation

Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Bearings Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

The geographical presence of the key players.

