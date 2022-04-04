With Thousands of Rave Reviews, These Affordable Amazon Best-Sellers from PURA D’OR Deliver Plenty of Bang for Your Buck!

/EIN News/ -- Garden Grove, California., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Spring has sprung, and having beautiful bouncy hair is obviously the order of the day! For dry, damaged hair desperately in need of some serious love and repair, PURA D'OR's insanely popular Original Gold Label Biotin Shampoo and Deep Moisturizing Conditioner Set is the perfect solution for perking up those dull, lifeless locks.

Not only is it time to start switching up the wardrobe in your closet, but customizing a new hair care routine can make a massive difference when it comes to transforming dehydrated, frizzy follicles into healthy, silky smooth strands. Whatever your hair type or texture, getting to the root of reducing breakage and increasing hydration means selecting a shampoo and conditioner set that removes residue and soothes the scalp while maintaining the balance of natural oils.

With an ever-growing number of rave reviews on Amazon (a whopping 16,013 to date!), this top-selling PURA D'OR set is deservedly hailed as a gamechanger and remains a hit for relieving dry, itchy scalp and strengthening the hair shaft to bring out the best in your tresses. The nourishing, deep cleansing PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Biotin Shampoo is formulated with 17 key active ingredients designed to deliver mega-moisture to improve hair health, while the Biotin Conditioner works to reduce dryness and restore volume and shine.

A recent review from this happy hair care consumer describes how PURA D'OR will whip your hair back in shape, "Every time in the past I wet my hair or sweat and run my fingers through it, I used to see hair on my hands. After using this shampoo, my hair stopped falling out. I am so impressed that I don't even want to talk about it and jinx it. I would highly recommend it for anyone to give it a try! I saw results!"

Seasonal changes can also exacerbate hair loss and bring on excessive shedding. PURA D'OR’s best-selling anti-thinning shampoo increases thickness and volume. As this satisfied shopper shares, "I've been using this shampoo and conditioner for three months. I have very fine hair and had a lot of thinning on one spot. My hair is a lot fuller now, and you can't see the thin spot on the back of my head anymore. Even my husband has commented that my hair seems so much thicker! My hair also has a lot more body and shine. I just love this product!"

Adds another devoted PURA D'OR fan, "I actually see some hair filling in. I'm shocked because I wasn't expecting it to work." While warmer weather often stimulates hair growth, it is still essential to protect your hair from heat and UV rays. Here are some springtime tips for getting a great head of hair while revitalizing and taming troublesome tresses.

Cleaning Up Your Act

Have a head for keeping your hair moisturized and hydrated by providing healthy nourishment and shampooing daily with PURA D'OR to pump up the volume and improve your hair's density. Remove product build-up and restore scalp health with an anti-breakage, anti-aging hair loss, color-protecting cleanser.

Doing Damage Control

Improve your hair's condition by implementing a regular routine of conditioning with PURA D'OR's Deep Moisturizing Conditioner to detoxify hair against environmental damage and improve manageability and shine without weighing it down. The Biotin in this product protects and promotes hair growth.

Making the Cut

Get set to shape things up and shed those split ends with a much-needed trim to get your hair back to tip-top shape. A simple snip can easily cut those damaged ends to prevent breakage and boost healthy hair.

Styled to Perfection

Finding a hair style that suits you best is the key to having a cool look you can't help but love! From a flirty flip to a bold bob, chic shag, or trendy top knot, PURA D’OR is the favored pick to pull off any fabulous look this season.

So many hair care consumers and professionals can't possibly be mistaken! PURA D'OR keeps it clean when it comes to having the most voluminous hair. PURA D’OR’s Gold Label will help you manage your mane while addressing any traumatizing hair loss issues.

Shop the PURA D’OR Gold Label Set that Amazon shoppers are swearing by to take your hair on a healthy journey to renew, restore and refresh for Spring. PURA D'OR products are cruelty-free with no harsh chemicals, sulfates, silicons or parabens. Choose PURA D’OR for pure, proven, powerful hair care.

Social media:

IIG: @pura_dor

FB: PURA D’OR

#PuradorGoldLabel



Samantha McIntrye samantha@k3mediacollective.com