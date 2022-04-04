Industrial Boilers Market [2022-2029] | Global Industry Analysis by Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Forecast Report

Industrial Boilers Market Is expected to Witness High Growth Due to Rising Demand For Industrial Boilers, says Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing development of power plants is propelling the growth of the global Industrial boilers market , says fortune business insights in a report, titled “Industrial Boilers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Fire-tube, Water-tube), By Function (Hot Water, Steam), By Fuel Type (Natural Gas & Biomass, Oil, Coal), By End-User (Food & Beverages, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Industrial boilers market to witness high growth due to benefits offered by industrial boilers such as flexible transportability and energy absorption.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Market Report:



Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Harbin Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Babcock & Wilcox Co.

Thermax Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/industrial-boilers-market-100639





MHI-MME and JHT Receives License:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. (MHI-MME), a 150 years old marine machinery company and Jiujiang Haitian Equipment Manufacture Co., Ltd (JHT), marine equipment manufacturer received a licensee for the marine auxiliary boiler. The company together received an order of 200 units for the licensed boiler. The delivery record involves boilers not alone for Chinese ship owners but also for European ship owners. This factor is expected to encourage and support Industrial boilers manufacturers owing to the advantages of auxiliary boilers such as exhaust gas boiler, exhaust gas economizer, which can evaporate amount up 55 tons per hour. The advantages of auxiliary boilers will, in turn, boost the Industrial boilers market. Initiatives by companies for repairing power generation boilers are also expected to drive industrial boilers uses. For instance, in 2017 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. contracted with CEPC for a rehabilitation project in Egypt. In this, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. repaired power generation boilers with a rated output of 1,360 MW.

Drivers and Restraints:

Industrial Demand will Contribute to Market Growth:

An industrial boiler is a closed vessel, allowing the liquid to heat at a certain temperature. Boilers systems are soldered with thick steel plates, which permits the boiler to offer pressure of 30 bar or more. Usually, the pressure inside the industrial boiler depends on different applications. Industrial boilers can be used in various industries such as chemical, oil, gas, automotive, wood, paper building material, and food and beverage including breweries. industrial boilers manufacturers are focusing on developing large boilers with high capacity, thus meeting user-need. for instance, Bosch Industriekessel GmbH offers hot water boilers up to the range of 38 MW and heating boilers with 19.2 MW capacity. Bosch Industriekessel provides its products to companies, such as Nestle, Coca Cola, Red Bull, Daimler, and many more. The industrial boiler market is predicted to witness growth due to the rising demand in the aforementioned industries. In addition, the expansion of power plants in different regions along with rising demand for industrial boilers for high energy absorption and flexible transportability are fostering the growth of the industrial boilers manufacturers market.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-boilers-market-100639





Regional Insights:



North America to Dominate The Global Market:

Geographically, the global Industrial boilers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Industrial boilers market due to the presence of industrial boilers manufacturers in the region. Increasing demand for industrial boilers for commercial use by agriculture and other industrial sectors is boosting the growth of the industrial boilers market in the region. In Asia-pacific, the rising adoption of power plants for energy producing is driving the industrial boilers market. in addition, countries like china and India are focusing on green energy projects and also stopping pollution which in turn is supporting the growth of the global industrial boilers market.





Quick Buy Industrial Boilers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100639





Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis

4.4. Technological Developments

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Boilers Market

5. Global Industrial Boilers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

Continued…





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-boilers-market-100639





About Us

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245