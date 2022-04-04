Demand for Industrial Vacuum Evaporation Systems Buoyed by Growing Focus on Wastewater Management: Study

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESOMAR-certified market research firm, Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published a report on the global industrial vacuum evaporation systems market, explicating the vital dynamics responsible for shaping growth across the 2022-2030 assessment period.



According to the study, the market is likely to grow at 6.1% CAGR through 2030, with a growing focus on wastewater management inducing momentum.

Industrial Vacuum Evaporation Systems Market Size (2022) US$ 2.43 Bn Predicted Market Valuation (2030) US$ 4.16 Bn Estimated Market Growth Rate (2022-2030) 6.1% CAGR North America Market Share 33.4%

Over the years, wastewater treatment and management have acquired precedence, owing to growing problems of untreated effluent discharge across freshwater bodies.

With more than 80% of wastewater being discharged without treatment, governments have tightened regulations to ensure compliance from chemical plants.

As industries look to leverage effective water treatment solutions, investments in industrial vacuum evaporation systems are expanding, with prominent end-users preferring thermal evaporators to other types.

Key Takeaways

Global industrial vacuum evaporation systems market was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2019

By system type, multiple effect thermal evaporators likely to account for nearly 90% share

Demand for 1,000-2,000 litres/day capacity evaporators to exhibit credible growth until 2025

Wastewater treatment & recycling to remain major application areas, generating over a third of global revenue

Opportunities abound across the South Asia & Pacific region, expected to register an 8% value CAGR through 2030



“Implementation of stringent emission and effluent discharge control regulations across key regions is accelerating adoption of industrial vacuum evaporation systems, with specific emphasis on wastewater treatment across the chemical industry,” remarks the FMI analyst.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has induced an unprecedented impact across the global industrial manufacturing sector, severely disrupting supply chains in the wake of declining production cycles due to government-imposed lockdowns. Consequently, GDP levels have nosedived, inducing economic troughs across all countries.

A deceleration of approximately -6% has been projected for the industrial vacuum evaporation systems market through 2020. Furthermore, the UN Conference on Trade & Development estimates the global FDI levels to shrink by 5-15% due to a contraction of the manufacturing sector. Hence, recovery prospects appear quite challenging.

However, growth prospects are expected to heighten from 2021, with countries expected to ease lockdown restrictions, prompting industries to resume operations. Manufacturers have made it their top priority to secure their supply chains from further recessionary shocks by establishing strong distribution networks to avoid supply crunches.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global industrial vacuum evaporation systems market include GEA Group, Veolia, SUEZ, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, PRAB, and Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, GEMÜ Group, WIGGENS GmbH, S.A.I.T.An Srl, Condorchem Envitech, IWE SRL, Eco-Techno SRL, ENCON Evaporators EYELA, and Sanshin Mfg. Co., Ltd.

These players rely on a combination of expansion and consolidation strategies to remain afloat. Some important strategies include the incorporation of advanced technologies based on artificial intelligence and automation, strategic partnerships with other industrial giants and collaborations with industry production houses.

More Insights on FMI’s Industrial Vacuum Evaporation Systems Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global industrial vacuum evaporation systems, analyzing historical demand from 2015-to 2019 and forecast statistics for 2020-to 2030. The study reveals growth projections on the industrial vacuum evaporation systems based on application (wastewater treatment & recycling, solvent recycling & purification, distillation, synthesis, concentration, drying and recrystallization), system type (mechanical vapour recompression evaporator, heat pump evaporator, co-generation hot & cold evaporator, rotary evaporator and thermal evaporator),

capacity (up to 100 litres/day, 150-500 litres/day, 500-1000 litres/day, 1000-2000 litres/day, 2000-4000 litres/day, 4000-8000 litres/day, 8000-20000 litres/day and 20000-50000 litres/day) and end-use industry (pharmaceutical, chemicals, metallurgy, printing & textiles, oil & petrochemicals, food & beverages, semiconductors, power generation and medical & research laboratories) across six prominent regions.

